Durand Cup 2022: Rajasthan United FC book quarter-final berth after victory over Indian Navy FT

Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) have progressed to the quarter-finals of the Durand Cup 2022 after a clinical 2-0 victory over the Indian Navy FT (INFT) at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday, September 5. Youssef Atriss and Sergio Barboza Junior got on the scoresheet in the second half to ensure RUFC finished second in Group B behind Mumbai City FC.

Rajasthan had their task cut out as they needed a victory to beat ATK Mohun Bagan in the race for the knockout rounds. A win would put RUFC on the same points as the Mariners, but given their superior head-to-head record, Rajasthan would qualify. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy were already knocked out of the tournament and had nothing but pride to fight for.

Right from the first whistle, Rajasthan showed that they were hungry to gobble the three points. But INFT's resistance turned the game into a scrappy affair, with both sides failing to create any substatantial attack.

RUFC then carved open the opposition defense when William Pauliankhum made a darting run into space. Navy goalkeeper Vishnu V.K rushed ahead to narrow down the angle, but William skipped past him before crossing the ball for Youssef, who just had to tap it into an open net. However, Navjot Singh made a last-ditch challenge to keep the match goalless.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy FT also had an opportunity to score when Harikrishna made a run down the left and cut the ball back for Jijo, who failed to keep his effort on target. The teams went into the half-time break with the scoreline reading 0-0.

Youssef Attris and Sergio Barboza on the mark for Rajasthan United FC

Coming out after the break, Rajasthan United FC upped their attacking intensity. Bringing on Sergio Barboza and Gyamar Nikum gave the I-League side more edge in their forward line. However, Vishnu pulled off a string of incredible saves to deny Rajasthan from scoring.

Finally, in the 73rd minute, Youssef broke the deadlock to hand RUFC the lead. A rebound from a Ragav Gupta shot fell kindly for Barboza, who did well to maintain his calm and cross the ball to Youssef, with the Lebanese striker burying it home with ease.

Just minutes before the final whistle, Rajasthan doubled their tally through Barboza. Youngster Gyamar Nikum threaded through and excellent ball for the Brazilian forward, who sealed the game with a neat finish in the 89th minute.

Following the win, Rajasthan sealed second spot in Group B ahead of Kolkat giants ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar