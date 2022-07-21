Durand Cup 2022 Schedule: All fixtures for this season, including match timings and venue details

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick off on August 16, 2022. This is the oldest football competition in Asia, which started in 1888. The first match of the competition will be the high-octane Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Club.
The venue for the opening encounter will be the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The final will take place on September 18 at the same venue.
A total of 20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams, and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some of the ISL teams might send their reserve sides to this tournament.
The 2022 edition of the tournament will be held at five venues across the three states of West Bengal, Manipur, and Assam. The Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, and Kishore Bharati Stadium will be the designated venues in West Bengal for the tournament.
The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, and the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, are the two other venues.
Full list of 2022 Durand Cup fixtures along with their timing and venue details
MN
Date
Day
Group
Team 1
VS
Team 2
Time
Venue
1
16.08.22
Tuesday
B
East Bengal
Club
VS
ATK Mohun
Bagan FC
TBD
VYBK
2
17.08.22
Wednesday
A
Jamshedpur FC
VS
Indian Air
Force FT
TBD
Naihati
Bankimanjali Stadium
3
17.08.22
Wednesday
D
Odisha FC
VS
NorthEast
United FC
TBD
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
4
18.08.22
Thursday
B
Mumbai City
FC
VS
Indian Navy
FT
TBD
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
5
18.08.22
Thursday
C
NEROCA FC
VS
TRAU FC
TBD
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
6
19.08.22
Friday
D
Sudeva Delhi
FC
VS
Kerala
Blasters FC
15:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
7
19.08.22
Friday
A
Mohammedan SC
VS
FC Goa
18:00
VYBK
8
20.08.22
Saturday
C
Chennaiyin FC
VS
Army Red FT
15:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
9
20.08.22
Saturday
B
ATK Mohun
Bagan FC
VS
Rajasthan
United FC
18:00
Naihati
Bankimanjali Stadium
10
21.08.22
Sunday
D
NorthEast
United FC
VS
Army Green FT
15:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
11
21.08.22
Sunday
A
Jamshedpur FC
VS
Bengaluru FC
18:00
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
12
22.08.22
Monday
C
TRAU FC
VS
Hyderabad FC
15:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
13
22.08.22
Monday
B
East Bengal
Club
VS
Mumbai City
FC
18:00
VYBK
14
23.08.22
Tuesday
A
FC Goa
VS
Indian Air
Force FT
15:00
Naihati
Bankimanjali Stadium
15
23.08.22
Tuesday
D
Odisha FC
VS
Kerala
Blasters FC
18:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
16
24.08.22
Wednesday
C
Army Red FT
VS
NEROCA FC
15:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
17
24.08.22
Wednesday
B
ATK Mohun
Bagan FC
VS
Indian Navy
FT
18:00
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
18
25.08.22
Thursday
D
Army Green FT
VS
Sudeva Delhi
FC
15:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
19
25.08.22
Thursday
A
Bengaluru FC
VS
Mohammedan SC
18:00
VYBK
20
26.08.22
Friday
C
Hyderabad FC
VS
Chennaiyin FC
15:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
21
26.08.22
Friday
B
East Bengal
Club
VS
Rajasthan
United FC
18:00
Naihati
Bankimanjali Stadium
22
27.08.22
Saturday
A
Jamshedpur FC
VS
FC Goa
15:00
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
23
27.08.22
Saturday
D
NorthEast
United FC
VS
Kerala
Blasters FC
18:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
24
28.08.22
Sunday
C
TRAU FC
VS
Army Red FT
15:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
25
28.08.22
Sunday
B
ATK Mohun
Bagan FC
VS
Mumbai City
FC
18:00
VYBK
26
29.08.22
Monday
D
Odisha FC
VS
Sudeva Delhi
FC
15:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
27
29.08.22
Monday
A
Bengaluru FC
VS
Indian Air
Force FT
18:00
Naihati
Bankimanjali Stadium
28
30.08.22
Tuesday
B
Rajasthan
United FC
VS
Indian Navy
FT
15:00
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
29
30.08.22
Tuesday
C
Hyderabad FC
VS
NEROCA FC
18:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
30
31.08.22
Wednesday
D
Kerala
Blasters FC
VS
Army Green FT
15:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
31
31.08.22
Wednesday
A
Jamshedpur FC
VS
Mohammedan SC
18:00
VYBK
32
01.09.22
Thursday
C
TRAU FC
VS
Chennaiyin FC
18:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
33
02.09.22
Friday
A
Bengaluru FC
VS
FC Goa
15:00
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
34
02.09.22
Friday
D
NorthEast
United FC
VS
Sudeva Delhi
FC
18:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
35
03.09.22
Saturday
C
Army Red FT
VS
Hyderabad FC
15:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
36
03.09.22
Saturday
B
East Bengal
Club
VS
Indian Navy
FT
18:00
VYBK
37
04.09.22
Sunday
D
Army Green FT
VS
Odisha FC
15:00
Indira Gandhi
Athletic Stadium
38
04.09.22
Sunday
A
Mohammedan SC
VS
Indian Air
Force FT
18:00
Naihati Bankimanjali
Stadium
39
05.09.22
Monday
B
Mumbai City
FC
VS
Rajasthan
United FC
15:00
Kishore
Bharati Krirangan
40
05.09.22
Monday
C
NEROCA FC
VS
Chennaiyin FC
18:00
Khuman Lampak
Stadium
FC Goa are the reigning champions of this tournament. They defeated Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC in the final in the previous edition.
The final encounter between the two sides was goalless at the end of regulation time. The match went into extra-time and FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia scored the solitary goal of the match in the 105th minute.
Edu Bedia was awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament. Marcus Joseph was awarded the Golden Boot for being the top scorer while FC Goa's Naveen Kumar was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper in the competition.
Edited by Diptanil Roy