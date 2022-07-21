Durand Cup 2022 Schedule: All fixtures for this season, including match timings and venue details

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick off on August 16, 2022. This is the oldest football competition in Asia, which started in 1888. The first match of the competition will be the high-octane Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Club.

The venue for the opening encounter will be the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The final will take place on September 18 at the same venue.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams, and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some of the ISL teams might send their reserve sides to this tournament.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will be held at five venues across the three states of West Bengal, Manipur, and Assam. The Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, and Kishore Bharati Stadium will be the designated venues in West Bengal for the tournament.

The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, and the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, are the two other venues.

Full list of 2022 Durand Cup fixtures along with their timing and venue details

MN Date Day Group Team 1 VS Team 2 Time Venue 1 16.08.22 Tuesday B East Bengal Club VS ATK Mohun Bagan FC TBD VYBK 2 17.08.22 Wednesday A Jamshedpur FC VS Indian Air Force FT TBD Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium 3 17.08.22 Wednesday D Odisha FC VS NorthEast United FC TBD Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 4 18.08.22 Thursday B Mumbai City FC VS Indian Navy FT TBD Kishore Bharati Krirangan 5 18.08.22 Thursday C NEROCA FC VS TRAU FC TBD Khuman Lampak Stadium 6 19.08.22 Friday D Sudeva Delhi FC VS Kerala Blasters FC 15:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 7 19.08.22 Friday A Mohammedan SC VS FC Goa 18:00 VYBK 8 20.08.22 Saturday C Chennaiyin FC VS Army Red FT 15:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 9 20.08.22 Saturday B ATK Mohun Bagan FC VS Rajasthan United FC 18:00 Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium 10 21.08.22 Sunday D NorthEast United FC VS Army Green FT 15:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 11 21.08.22 Sunday A Jamshedpur FC VS Bengaluru FC 18:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan 12 22.08.22 Monday C TRAU FC VS Hyderabad FC 15:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 13 22.08.22 Monday B East Bengal Club VS Mumbai City FC 18:00 VYBK 14 23.08.22 Tuesday A FC Goa VS Indian Air Force FT 15:00 Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium 15 23.08.22 Tuesday D Odisha FC VS Kerala Blasters FC 18:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 16 24.08.22 Wednesday C Army Red FT VS NEROCA FC 15:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 17 24.08.22 Wednesday B ATK Mohun Bagan FC VS Indian Navy FT 18:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan 18 25.08.22 Thursday D Army Green FT VS Sudeva Delhi FC 15:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 19 25.08.22 Thursday A Bengaluru FC VS Mohammedan SC 18:00 VYBK 20 26.08.22 Friday C Hyderabad FC VS Chennaiyin FC 15:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 21 26.08.22 Friday B East Bengal Club VS Rajasthan United FC 18:00 Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium 22 27.08.22 Saturday A Jamshedpur FC VS FC Goa 15:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan 23 27.08.22 Saturday D NorthEast United FC VS Kerala Blasters FC 18:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 24 28.08.22 Sunday C TRAU FC VS Army Red FT 15:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 25 28.08.22 Sunday B ATK Mohun Bagan FC VS Mumbai City FC 18:00 VYBK 26 29.08.22 Monday D Odisha FC VS Sudeva Delhi FC 15:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 27 29.08.22 Monday A Bengaluru FC VS Indian Air Force FT 18:00 Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium 28 30.08.22 Tuesday B Rajasthan United FC VS Indian Navy FT 15:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan 29 30.08.22 Tuesday C Hyderabad FC VS NEROCA FC 18:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 30 31.08.22 Wednesday D Kerala Blasters FC VS Army Green FT 15:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 31 31.08.22 Wednesday A Jamshedpur FC VS Mohammedan SC 18:00 VYBK 32 01.09.22 Thursday C TRAU FC VS Chennaiyin FC 18:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 33 02.09.22 Friday A Bengaluru FC VS FC Goa 15:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan 34 02.09.22 Friday D NorthEast United FC VS Sudeva Delhi FC 18:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 35 03.09.22 Saturday C Army Red FT VS Hyderabad FC 15:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium 36 03.09.22 Saturday B East Bengal Club VS Indian Navy FT 18:00 VYBK 37 04.09.22 Sunday D Army Green FT VS Odisha FC 15:00 Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium 38 04.09.22 Sunday A Mohammedan SC VS Indian Air Force FT 18:00 Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium 39 05.09.22 Monday B Mumbai City FC VS Rajasthan United FC 15:00 Kishore Bharati Krirangan 40 05.09.22 Monday C NEROCA FC VS Chennaiyin FC 18:00 Khuman Lampak Stadium

FC Goa are the reigning champions of this tournament. They defeated Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC in the final in the previous edition.

The final encounter between the two sides was goalless at the end of regulation time. The match went into extra-time and FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia scored the solitary goal of the match in the 105th minute.

Edu Bedia was awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament. Marcus Joseph was awarded the Golden Boot for being the top scorer while FC Goa's Naveen Kumar was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper in the competition.

