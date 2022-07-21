Create
Notifications

Durand Cup 2022 Schedule: All fixtures for this season, including match timings and venue details

FC Goa won the 2021 Durand Cup beating Mohammedan SC in the final held at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Image Courtesy: Durand Cup Instagram)
FC Goa won the 2021 Durand Cup beating Mohammedan SC in the final held at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Image Courtesy: Durand Cup Instagram)
Soumyadwip Dey
Soumyadwip Dey
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jul 21, 2022 11:45 AM IST

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup will kick off on August 16, 2022. This is the oldest football competition in Asia, which started in 1888. The first match of the competition will be the high-octane Kolkata Derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal Club.

The venue for the opening encounter will be the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The final will take place on September 18 at the same venue.

A total of 20 teams will participate in the upcoming edition of the competition (11 ISL teams, five I-League teams, and four teams from the Indian Armed Forces). Some of the ISL teams might send their reserve sides to this tournament.

The 2022 edition of the tournament will be held at five venues across the three states of West Bengal, Manipur, and Assam. The Salt Lake Stadium, Naihati Stadium, and Kishore Bharati Stadium will be the designated venues in West Bengal for the tournament.

The Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur, and the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, are the two other venues.

Full list of 2022 Durand Cup fixtures along with their timing and venue details

MN

Date

Day

Group

Team 1

VS

Team 2

Time

Venue

1

16.08.22

Tuesday

B

East Bengal

Club

VS

ATK Mohun

Bagan FC

TBD

VYBK

2

17.08.22

Wednesday

A

Jamshedpur FC

VS

Indian Air

Force FT

TBD

Naihati

Bankimanjali Stadium

3

17.08.22

Wednesday

D

Odisha FC

VS

NorthEast

United FC

TBD

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

4

18.08.22

Thursday

B

Mumbai City

FC

VS

Indian Navy

FT

TBD

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

5

18.08.22

Thursday

C

NEROCA FC

VS

TRAU FC

TBD

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

6

19.08.22

Friday

D

Sudeva Delhi

FC

VS

Kerala

Blasters FC

15:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

7

19.08.22

Friday

A

Mohammedan SC

VS

FC Goa

18:00

VYBK

8

20.08.22

Saturday

C

Chennaiyin FC

VS

Army Red FT

15:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

9

20.08.22

Saturday

B

ATK Mohun

Bagan FC

VS

Rajasthan

United FC

18:00

Naihati

Bankimanjali Stadium

10

21.08.22

Sunday

D

NorthEast

United FC

VS

Army Green FT

15:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

11

21.08.22

Sunday

A

Jamshedpur FC

VS

Bengaluru FC

18:00

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

12

22.08.22

Monday

C

TRAU FC

VS

Hyderabad FC

15:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

13

22.08.22

Monday

B

East Bengal

Club

VS

Mumbai City

FC

18:00

VYBK

14

23.08.22

Tuesday

A

FC Goa

VS

Indian Air

Force FT

15:00

Naihati

Bankimanjali Stadium

15

23.08.22

Tuesday

D

Odisha FC

VS

Kerala

Blasters FC

18:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

16

24.08.22

Wednesday

C

Army Red FT

VS

NEROCA FC

15:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

17

24.08.22

Wednesday

B

ATK Mohun

Bagan FC

VS

Indian Navy

FT

18:00

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

18

25.08.22

Thursday

D

Army Green FT

VS

Sudeva Delhi

FC

15:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

19

25.08.22

Thursday

A

Bengaluru FC

VS

Mohammedan SC

18:00

VYBK

20

26.08.22

Friday

C

Hyderabad FC

VS

Chennaiyin FC

15:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

21

26.08.22

Friday

B

East Bengal

Club

VS

Rajasthan

United FC

18:00

Naihati

Bankimanjali Stadium

22

27.08.22

Saturday

A

Jamshedpur FC

VS

FC Goa

15:00

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

23

27.08.22

Saturday

D

NorthEast

United FC

VS

Kerala

Blasters FC

18:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

24

28.08.22

Sunday

C

TRAU FC

VS

Army Red FT

15:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

25

28.08.22

Sunday

B

ATK Mohun

Bagan FC

VS

Mumbai City

FC

18:00

VYBK

26

29.08.22

Monday

D

Odisha FC

VS

Sudeva Delhi

FC

15:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

27

29.08.22

Monday

A

Bengaluru FC

VS

Indian Air

Force FT

18:00

Naihati

Bankimanjali Stadium

28

30.08.22

Tuesday

B

Rajasthan

United FC

VS

Indian Navy

FT

15:00

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

29

30.08.22

Tuesday

C

Hyderabad FC

VS

NEROCA FC

18:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

30

31.08.22

Wednesday

D

Kerala

Blasters FC

VS

Army Green FT

15:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

31

31.08.22

Wednesday

A

Jamshedpur FC

VS

Mohammedan SC

18:00

VYBK

32

01.09.22

Thursday

C

TRAU FC

VS

Chennaiyin FC

18:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

33

02.09.22

Friday

A

Bengaluru FC

VS

FC Goa

15:00

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

34

02.09.22

Friday

D

NorthEast

United FC

VS

Sudeva Delhi

FC

18:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

35

03.09.22

Saturday

C

Army Red FT

VS

Hyderabad FC

15:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

36

03.09.22

Saturday

B

East Bengal

Club

VS

Indian Navy

FT

18:00

VYBK

37

04.09.22

Sunday

D

Army Green FT

VS

Odisha FC

15:00

Indira Gandhi

Athletic Stadium

38

04.09.22

Sunday

A

Mohammedan SC

VS

Indian Air

Force FT

18:00

Naihati Bankimanjali

Stadium

39

05.09.22

Monday

B

Mumbai City

FC

VS

Rajasthan

United FC

15:00

Kishore

Bharati Krirangan

40

05.09.22

Monday

C

NEROCA FC

VS

Chennaiyin FC

18:00

Khuman Lampak

Stadium

FC Goa are the reigning champions of this tournament. They defeated Kolkata-based Mohammedan SC in the final in the previous edition.

The final encounter between the two sides was goalless at the end of regulation time. The match went into extra-time and FC Goa skipper Edu Bedia scored the solitary goal of the match in the 105th minute.

Also Read Story Continues below

Edu Bedia was awarded the Golden Ball for his outstanding performance in the tournament. Marcus Joseph was awarded the Golden Boot for being the top scorer while FC Goa's Naveen Kumar was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper in the competition.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...