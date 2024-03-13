"Earlier we used to struggle to reach 20 points" - Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has stated ever since he took charge of the club, the club have reached a level where they can bag 30 points each season and qualify for the playoffs.

Speaking about the challenges the Blasters faced to reach the playoffs before his tenure, the 46-year-old said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the crucial home fixture against Mohun Bahan Super Giant on Wednesday, March 13:

"Earlier Kerala Blasters FC used to struggle to reach 20 points. Now we are at the level where we can reach 30 points, so it gives us hope that we can reach there. But the process takes time."

Vukomanovic joined Kerala Blasters FC in June 2021 and has steered them to the playoffs in both seasons so far. The Men in Yellow qualified for the knockouts only on two occasions before his tenure (2014 and 2016) in which they tasted defeat in the finals against Atletico de Kolkata.

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant are one of the best teams in the league" - Ivan Vukomanovic

Heaping praise on their opponents, Mohun Bagan SG, the Kerala Blasters FC boss, who acknowledged the transformation of the visitors under Antonio Lopez Habas, opened up by saying:

"It will not be an easy game because they are one of the best teams in the league. It's true that we won against them (in the reverse fixture). But it was a different energy back then in Kolkata. Now they're different because they change the energy with the new coaching staff, it's a different approach."

The last time the two sides met in an ISL encounter, Ivan Vukomanovic's team emerged victorious as Dimitrios Diamantakos' ninth-minute strike was enough to secure all three points at the Salt Lake Stadium in December 2023.

About the upcoming challenge at the crucial stage of the season with the playoffs spot at stake, the Serbian manager added:

"Both teams will be motivated, wanting to win the game. In games like these or in games towards the end of the season, it comes down to small details. You want to play these kinds of games with the full power, with intensity. The most important part is that you show with your body language and your character that you want to win."

Kerala Blasters FC are currently fifth in the 2023-24 ISL points table with 29 points from 17 matches, trailing league leaders Mumbai City FC by 10 points.