East Bengal FC unveils their new jersey in gala ceremony at Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha ground

East Bengal management finally ended the long wait of their fans by unveiling the team's new jerseys on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The new jerseys were unveiled at the Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, a local Durga Puja ground.

Present on the special occasion were eminent dignitaries, marquee EBFC players, and select players from the East Bengal ISL team, and their Head Coach.

The home, away, and third jerseys were launched by Souvik Chakrabarti, Cleiton Silva, and VP Suhair.

Stephen Constantine and Souvik Chakrabarty had a chat with media

Coach Stephen Constantine shared his thoughts on the occasion when he met with the media in a press conference. He was mesmerized by such an excellent arrangement by the officials.

"It's a fantastic feeling to be here. It's the first time I experienced this puja here in Kolkata. Here we launched new jerseys. I am proud of coaching at East Bengal. We will work very hard to make our fans proud of us.

Constantine seemed quite happy with the pre-season preparations. He has given supporters assurance of better performances this season.

"You all know the problems [that] went on behind. But that's past. Currently, we are competetive. People will not want to play us specially here in Kolkata because of the supporters and their determinations. I am quite sure it will be better season than the last."

A lot of rumors were floating in the market regarding Jordan O'Doherty. Constantine put an end to all of that by confirming that he will continue in the red and gold jersey.

"Doherty is absolutely fine. I didn't play him in the last game. I don't want to miss him. Everyday, he is getting better. He is ok and is not injured."

Journalists also had a chance to question senior player Souvik Chakrabarti. He looked excited to play in the red and gold jersey and said:

"It's a retro jersey. We have lots of memories associated with the club and with this jersey. We will try our best to give something to this club."

Former East Bengal footballer Anit Ghosh optimistic about upcoming ISL season

After the program got over, Sportskeeda had an exclusive opportunity to interact with former East Bengal captain Anit Ghosh. He expressed his feelings regarding the jersey-launch program and commented:

"It was an excellent experience here today. I am a local resident of this area. I know the organisers very well. It is the best stage to unveil the jersey. So, we enjoyed a lot here in the programme."

Ghosh is optimistic about the team's chances this season. He was full of praise for the current group of players.

"As an East Bengal fan, I am very much excited. The team is very good compared to the past two years. It's a balanced team. The coach had his time to prepare the team for the ISL. We have tested our team in the Durand Cup. I am quite sure East Bengal will have a good start."

The coach's and technical jersey was unveiled by actor Parambrata Chatterjee and head coach Stephen Constantine.

Javed Ahmed Khan, Minister for Disaster Management, Government of West Bengal was also present on the occasion. So were former East Bengal players, actors, and Olympians Poulami Ghatak and Dola Banerjee.

Following the introduction of the team's kit, the dignitaries in attendance, together with the players and representatives, attended the beautifully decked pandal to seek Goddess Durga's blessings.

The squad will play their first ISL game of the season on October 7, 2022, in Kochi. The tickets for the season will be launched over the next few days.

