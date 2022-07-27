ISL 2022-23: Ankit Mukherjee is all set to sign a 3 years extension with East Bengal FC

East Bengal is all set to extend Ankit Mukherjee's contract. A source close to Sportskeeda confirmed that he would sign a 3 year deal with the club. The club will announce the extension after August 2nd.

Ankit Mukherjee was an integral part of the East Bengal squad in Hero ISL 2020

Ankit Mukherjee started his football career with Techno Aryan FC. After a successful stint there, he signed for Mohammedan FC. Ankit played 10 matches for them, scoring 1 goal.

In 2018, he was signed by Hero ISL side ATK. Ankit won the ISL with them in 2019. The following season, he was retained by ATKMB after the merger. During the January transfer window, he moved to East Bengal on a loan deal. The loan deal was then made permanent in 2021. He has made 18 appearances for the Red and Gold brigade, playing as both right and left back.

East Bengal had a difficult ISL 2021-22 season

The Kolkata-based side, managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, finished ninth in the ISL 2020-21 season. He was replaced by Manolo Diaz at the start of the 2021-22 season but the squad did not fare any better.

Due to the Spaniard's dismal start to the season, the club sacked him, with assistant coach Renedy Singh taking over in the interim.

Renedy did not have an AFC Pro License, leading to the recruitment of Mario Rivera as their head coach. They ended last in the table with only one win in 20 games after three different coaches had a negative influence on their performance.

The club's officials have already begun assembling their team for the upcoming season. They've already signed Nabi Hussain Khan, Mahitosh Roy, Dip Saha, Suryash Jaiswal, and Aditya Patra for the CFL and Durand Cup.

Mohammed Rakip and Ivan Gonzalez, both recognized ISL players, have also joined the Kolkata club. They have also finalized Jerry Mawihmingthanga from Chennaiyan FC. They have already appointed Stephen Constantine as their head coach, with Bino George serving as his assistant.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far