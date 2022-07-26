Jesin TK and Jijo Joseph all set to sign for East Bengal FC

Jijo Joseph and Jesin TK are all set to join Indian Super League East Bengal. The club has already sent contract papers to both the players. They are most likely to sign a two-year deal with the club.

Right winger Jesin TK last played for Kerala United in the Kerala Premier League and I-League qualifiers. He represented Kerala United in I-League qualifiers in four matches, scoring one goal. He won the golden boot while representing Kerala in the Santosh Trophy.

Jijo Joseph came to prominence when he scored a hat-trick in the Santosh Trophy against Rajasthan. He was the captain of the Kerala Santosh Trophy squad. He has extensive experience playing in the KPL. He is an attacking midfielder who is well known on the Kerala football circuit for his through passes.

Both players are quite familiar with Bino George, the newly appointed Indian assistant coach of East Bengal. Both were an important part of the Kerala squad that won the Santosh Trophy under George's tutelage, defeating Bengal in the final.

It was upon Bino George's recommendation that East Bengal decided to rope in both of them.

East Bengal had a nightmare ISL 2021-22 season

East Bengal, managed by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, finished ninth in the ISL 2020-21 season. He was replaced by Manolo Diaz at the start of the 2021-22 season but the squad did not fare any better.

Due to the Spaniard's dismal start to the season, the club sacked him with assistant coach Renedy Singh taking over in the interim.

Renedy did not have an AFC Pro License, leading to the recruitment of Mario Rivera as their head coach. They ended last in the table with only one win in 20 games after three different coaches had a negative influence on their performance.

The club's officials have already begun assembling their team for the upcoming season. They've already started talking to people like Nabi Hussain Khan, Mahitosh Roy, Dip Saha, Suryash Jaiswal, and Aditya Patra.

Mohammed Rakip and Ivan Gonzalez, both recognized ISL players, have also joined the Kolkata club. They have also finalized Jerry Mawihmingthanga from Chennaiyan FC and have appointed Bino George as the Indian assistant coach. They have already appointed Stephen Constantine as their head coach.

In a joint statement, it was announced that East Bengal officials will sign the agreement with Emami on August 2.

The historic club, under new ownership and management, will hope to improve on their past results in the upcoming edition of the ISL.

