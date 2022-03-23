Ed Engelkes steps in to replace Ashley Westwood as the new head coach of RoundGlass Punjab FC

Amidst the ongoing I-League, RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach Ashley Westwood has stepped down from his role at the club. The team announced the news on its social media handles on Wednesday.

This comes as a shock as the club has been decent so far in the competition with three wins, two losses and a draw in the six matches it has played.

Under the leadership of Ashley Westwood, the team recorded wins against debutants Rajasthan United FC and Kenkre FC as well as Aizawl FC, while losing to debutants Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Recently appointed Technical Director of Youth Programs for RoundGlass Punjab FC, Ed Engelkes has taken over the senior team with immediate effect. He will be overseeing the senior team for the remainder of the competition. The 58-year-old brings in experience working with AFC Ajax, AZ Alkmaar, and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).

Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director, RoundGlass Punjab FC, shared his views on the recent events at the club, saying:

“The Club would like to thank Ashley for his immense contribution and efforts, and wish him all the very best for the future. With Ed, we have a highly experienced coach who is already well-versed with our vision and objectives. We hope to continue building on our start in the I-League and move forward.”

Real Kashmir FC challenge awaits RoundGlass Punjab FC

After their 1-1 draw with NEROCA FC in their last game, RoundGlass Punjab FC will face a struggling Real Kashmir FC in the I-League on March 25. The Kashmiri outfit has so far recorded only a single win in this edition of the tournament, despite starting the campaign on a high after lifting the IFA Shield.

Ed Engelkes will hope to inspire the team to bounce back in its remaining matches in the I-League.

