Edwin Sydney Vanspaul extends contract with Chennaiyin FC

Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has committed his future to Chennaiyin FC by penning a new long-term deal with the Marina Machans, the club confirmed on April 22 (Thursday).

Edwin has made 34 appearances for Chennaiyin FC since making his debut for the club in the 2019 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The defensive midfielder was a vital cog for the Chennai-based club during the 2019/20 edition of the ISL.

He started as a right-back under John Gregory's guidance but soon moved into his usual position as a defensive midfielder under Owen Coyle's leadership. Vanspaul is a versatile player and can adapt to any position his manager wants him to play.

He was seen donning the attacking midfielder's role during the recently-concluded edition of the ISL. In the 2020/21 edition, he played 14 games for the Marina Machans, coming off the bench for most of the games. Edwin provided his teammates with two successful assists this season.

The player thanked the club for showing faith in him over the years.

“What I am feeling right now is beyond happiness. I am really thankful to everyone at Chennaiyin FC for showing belief and faith in me and for retaining me for the future,” said the Neyveli-born former I-League winner with Chennai City FC.

“I am really proud of everything I have gained in these two years so far at CFC. It is certainly a matter of huge importance for me to continue representing a two-time champion club of the ISL. The endeavour now is to keep improving and delivering more success hopefully to the club and to our fans,” Edwin Sydney Vanspaul further shared.

Edwin Sydney Vanspaul talks about his future ambitions with the club

Talking about his future goals, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul said that he looks forward to giving his 200% for the club and helping it to bounce back after a tough 2020-21 season.

“I wish to give my 200% at all times for the club. We need to bounce back and have a solid season next time around. Need to improve on the disappointments of last season and give our fans ample reason to cheer, hopefully in front of them in the stands, fingers crossed," said Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, as shared by the Chennaiyin FC website.