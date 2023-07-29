After numerous days of protests and appeals from fans and the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Sports Ministry of India granted permission to the Indian national football team (both men's and women's teams) to participate in the 2023 Asian Games. It will be played in China, starting next month.

Indian national team defender Sandesh Jhingan expressed his delight and extended his gratitude to all those who contributed to the reversal of the decision.

In an interview with RevSportz, the 30-year-old revealed his heartfelt appreciation.

“I’m really happy and felt proud to see the whole country coming together for football, without something," said Jhingan. “The gaffer, influencers, and YouTubers made their efforts to make this happen, as well as Kalyan Sir, Shaji Sir, and everyone. So it was really good to see how everyone came together."

Jhingan, who is known for his unwavering commitment on the field, believes that every player must give it their all when representing India. The tournament allows only players under the age of 23 to participate, with a provision for three players beyond the age limit.

As for Sandesh Jhingan himself, he remains uncertain about his participation, yet he discussed the significance of young talents representing the country on the global stage.

“Not just for the Asian Games, but since you mentioned the blue jersey, I feel it’s the greatest honor for me as a footballer, regardless of whether it’s the Asian Games or a friendly match. Every time (I step) onto the pitch, everyone around me shares the same thought – which is to win,” he said.

“Even if it takes your blood or you’re going to take many broken bones, it doesn’t matter; you have to get the win and make your country proud," Jhingan added. "When you compete in prestigious tournaments like the Asian Games, the stage becomes much bigger, and having the opportunity to shine brightly is beautiful for anyone.”

India will face hosts China, and two familiar opponents in Myanmar and Bangladesh, who are significantly ranked lower than the Blue Tigers.

Sandesh Jhingan discusses India’s chances in the 2023 Asian Games

According to a TOI report, the AIFF forwarded a 22-man squad to the Indian Olympic Association for the Asian Games. However, senior players including Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who were expected to be part of the squad, were absent.

Although it remains uncertain whether these players will eventually participate, the Blue Tigers already boast a formidable squad, capable of competing with the best teams.

Several players on the list have the experience of playing in the Indian Super League, and some, such as Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, and Jeakson Singh, are regulars in the senior team.

Jhingan expressed his thoughts on the team's experience, confidently believing that the squad is mature enough to take on stronger teams.

“Talking about the Asian Games, I think one of the biggest advantages or plus points is that most of our senior national team players fall within the same age bracket. So it’s not that they’re too young and have matured well as players," the defender stated.

“Every player who performs well in the 25-26 (age range) should thank those who were with them when they were 10-12 years old," he added. "All of them have played big games so they have that maturity in them. As for me, I am still uncertain if I will be there, but I’ll always be ready to support them and make their job easier."

Under the guidance of Igor Stimac, the Blue Tigers are brimming with confidence, and the young players will aspire to mirror the senior team's performance. There are certainly high hopes, and the team will aim to advance as far as possible in the tournament.