"Every coach is different and has his own philosophy"- RoundGlass Punjab FC midfielder Joseba Beitia talks about his journey in Indian football

Joseba Beitia Agirregomezkorta is a Spanish midfielder who currently plies his trade with I-League outfit RoundGlass Punjab FC.

Born in Guipuzcoa, which is a Spanish province and a historical territory of the autonomous community of the Basque Country, Beitia began his career with Real Sociedad. He progressed through the ranks of Los Txuri-Urdin and featured for the Real Sociedad B team alongside club star Asier Illarramendi.

Beitia then moved around to various clubs in Spain before heading towards India at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Joseba Beitia's journey in India started off with a bang as the Spanish midfield maestro bagged his first title with Mohun Bagan. The side under José Antonio Vicuña Ochandorena (Kibu Vicuna) won the I-League with four games in hand.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, RoundGlass Punjab FC's Spanish maestro spoke about his journey in Indian football and his team's current status in the ongoing I-League.

Q. You have been involved in Indian football for three years now. One year at Mohun Bagan and two years at RoundGlass Punjab FC. How has the experience been so far?

A. It has been a wonderful experience. In my first year, I was able to win the I-League with Mohun Bagan and now, I am playing for RoundGlass Punjab FC, a very competitive team in the league full of young, exciting players. I am happy to be here and to be able to play in this country. I love the people and the culture.

Q. What is your favorite memory in Indian football? Could you share a detailed account of the same?

A. My favorite moment was when we won the I-League crown against Aizawl FC in front of our fans. It was an unbelievable occasion. The fans made us feel like superstars and the passion I saw during those moments is something I have never seen before in my life. It was wonderful. The whole city was painted maroon and green.

Q. Have you watched any of the ATK Mohun Bagan games in the recent past? If yes, what would you say about the style of play?

A. Yes, I have seen them play. They have an attacking style of play but at the same time, they are also very solid in defense. They have a strong squad led by a good coach.

Q. Since your arrival on the Indian football scene in 2019, how far do you think Indian football has progressed in terms of professionalism, fan culture and player development?

A. I think Indian football is growing because we are seeing more and more teams such as RoundGlass Punjab FC betting on young talent and giving them the opportunity to play at the top level. The earlier they get into professional football, the more they will develop and understand the game better. I think Indian football is on the right track and we are seeing very good players being produced.

Fans are the foundation of football and without them, it wouldn't be the same. The passion for football in Indian culture is amazing. I have never seen anything like it. The recent Santosh Trophy in Kerala was another example of the incredible passion that people display here.

Q. You have played under three different coaches at RoundGlass Punjab FC. What was your role under each of them and who do you think was able to unleash your best version?

A. Every coach is different and has his own philosophy. My objective is always the same – to make the team play from midfield. I have had the same role under all the coaches even though I now play in a slightly more defensive position. I feel grateful to have played under them and it has been a great learning experience.

Q. What has been the biggest challenge for you so far this season and where do you see RoundGlass Punjab FC at the end of the season?

A. The biggest challenge is always to fight for the top position in the league. We are having a great season. We have been in the top three slots almost throughout the league and that's a difficult feat to achieve. We are proving to be a very competitive team. At the end of the season, we hope to finish as high as possible.

Q. Ed Engelkes’ introduction has been the turning point for the team this season and has an attractive style of play as well. What are your thoughts on him as a coach? Describe the impact he has had in the dressing room.

A. Talking about Ed, he is a coach from the Dutch school of football, following the philosophy of Johan Cruyff. He likes us to play an attacking style based on possession of the ball. He is a very good coach and has had a great impact on the dressing room. Since his arrival, we have been doing well in terms of results as well as working together as a unit.

At the same time, I feel that we have kept on growing both as a team and at an individual level since our pre-season in October. Everyone – the players, coaches, and staff – has put in their best efforts and I am grateful to everyone for their support.

Q. How does the bio-bubble impact everyday life for a footballer?

A. It is true that being in a bio-bubble has been very hard. The mental aspect is very important in this because you don't have a social life and cannot move around as you usually would. It is challenging for everyone.

However, we do understand that bio-bubbles are part of the new normal that has come in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With RoundGlass being a Wholistic Wellbeing organization, the club has put in a lot of effort to take care of our well-being and ensure we remain in good spirits and in a positive frame of mind.

Q. Has any player from any of the sides in the I-League caught your attention? If yes, who is that player and why has he caught your attention?

A. The I-League has a number of quality players who have performed excellently this season. If I have to choose one, Gokulam Kerala's centre-back, Aminou Bouba, has caught my attention. He is quite strong and makes a difference with his physique.

