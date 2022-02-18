"Every game is very difficult" - Hyderabad FC head coach ahead of ISL clash against FC Goa

Hyderabad FC will lock horns with FC Goa for the second time this season in the Indian Super League (ISL). The previous meeting between the two ended in a draw. However, the Nizams are now one of the contenders for the ISL Shield and are currently at the top of the table with 29 points.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca answered a few questions from the media ahead of his team's ISL clash against FC Goa. The Spaniard understands the importance of the game. He said:

"I think that every game is a very difficult game. It will be the same against Goa."

Manolo Marquez feels that the Gaurs have gone through many adverse situations this season, which is why they are not amongst the top 4 sides. He explained:

"The first thing I want to say in this regard is that FC Goa are the more damaged team in the ISL. When they had positive cases, ISL did not allow them to cancel the games. Then they had the issue of the head coach leaving suddenly."

Hyderabad FC head coach does not want to write off competition yet

Manolo Marquez also stated that he does not believe that there are a certain number of points that guarantee a finish in the top 4. He said:

"It's very difficult to say we need a certain number of points. But then we have to be focused. There are a lot of games. There are teams with more games and teams with less games."

Manolo Marquez is yet to figure out how he can include recent signing Khassa Camara in his plans. He feels that at this stage every single game is extremely important.

