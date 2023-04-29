"Everyone has to endure a little bit of pain" - AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey on the introduction of minimum wage for women footballers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on April 14 introduced the landmark decision to introduce a minimum wage for female footballers in the Indian Women's League (IWL) from next season. However, the new directive has been met with apprehension from various stakeholders.

The apex body announced two weeks back that the top eight IWL participating teams were required to have at least 10 Indian players on yearly contracts of at least ₹3.2 lakh.

But given the step-motherly treatment that has been dished out to the women's league in terms of sponsorships, broadcasting, and prize money, club owners argued that it wouldn't be sustainable for them under such regulations.

In an interview with the Times of India, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey acknowledged that the minimum wage will initially be a burden for the clubs but players cannot be exploited.

“Of course, it’s a burden for some clubs, but you cannot exploit players. They have a short career of 10-15 years to earn a living, and during that period, you have to motivate youngsters to take to the sport as a profession. Everyone has to endure a little bit of pain,” Chaubey told TOI.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey requesting central government agencies "to recruit women footballers"

During the interview with TOI, Kalyan Chaubey disclosed that he has been in talks with central government agencies to offer jobs to female footballers.

The move will be a huge boost for the footballers given it will provide them with a sustainable future and also reduce the burden on their individual clubs.

“I am in touch with some central government agencies who recruit sportspersons. We are requesting them to recruit women footballers. That way we can achieve the target of minimum wages. Once a women footballer gets a job with central government agency, and if the average annual salary is ₹3.2 lakh, she will be considered (as part of the 10 players). I had good meetings and am hopeful that a sizeable number of Indian women will get jobs through football merit,” said Chaubey.

While the minimum wage directive is a welcome move, the clubs will also need some incentive to continue investing in the process.

With broadcasting schedules still haywire, a paltry ₹10 lakh prize money for the league winners, and wretched playing conditions, AIFF will have a lot of wrongs to right if they want to retain the interest of stakeholders.

