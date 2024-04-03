Ex-footballer Bhaichung Bhutia supports Mothers Against Vaping; joins the war against new-age tobacco devices

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has supported the cause ‘Mothers Against Vaping’. MAV is a united front of concerned mothers dedicated to combatting the promotion of New-Age Tobacco Devices such as e-cigarettes, vapes, electronic nicotine delivery systems, heat-not-burn products, e-hookahs, and similar devices among Indian children and youth.

Bhaichung’s participation is expected to magnify the influence of the cause, bringing greater attention to the growing issue of new-age tobacco device usage among the Indian youth. Furthermore, the partnership aims to raise awareness, garner support, and foster a collective endeavor to safeguard the well-being of the younger generation from the dangers of these devices.

The Sikkimese Sniper spoke about the need to highlight the menace of vaping and e-cigarettes among children. He expressed dismay at witnessing the Indian youth falling prey to the addictive devices.

“I have been working with children to nurture future football talents and it is a great feeling to see their spirit on the field. So for me, it is very disheartening that children and youngsters are falling prey to these harmful habits,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.

“At an age where our children should be immersed in an environment that nurtures their dreams and aspirations, it is sad to witness the havoc that these new-age tobacco devices are wrecking on their health and ultimately their lives. The efforts of Mothers Against Vaping in raising awareness about this vice is truly commendable and I wholeheartedly extend my support to them, so that the well-being and future of our younger generation are secured,” he added.

New-age tobacco devices: A pressing concern among the Indian youth

According to Mothers Against Vaping, big tobacco companies are aiming to groom future consumers with aggressive marketing strategies like social media marketing and other diverse tactics.

This disturbing trend presents a substantial risk of addiction, as e-cigarettes and other such devices, potentially steer users to more harmful substances such as cocaine and heroin.

