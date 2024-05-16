Exclusive: Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jiteshwor Singh set to stay at the club for the upcoming season 

Chennaiyin FC midfielder Jiteshwor Singh is set to continue at the club for the upcoming 2024-25 season despite several rumors suggesting otherwise, a source close to Sportskeeda has confirmed.

The 22-year-old, who joined from NEROCA FC, has been a key component for the Marina Machans over the past two years. Despite a slow start this season, Jiteshwor was impressive, particularly towards the end of the campaign.

In total, he made 23 appearances across all competitions and played a crucial role in Chennaiyin FC’s return to the playoffs for the first time in four years. Coyle is said to be impressed with his performances and has also previously emphasized that the midfielder grasped his role perfectly in the latter half of the season.

Jiteshwor has notably formed a strong partnership with Connor Shields in the midfield, as they worked effectively in the midfield pivot. With Chennaiyin FC poised to bolster their squad with new signings, the team is certainly aiming for a higher finish next season.

"He is a top coach both on and off the field" - Jiteshwor Singh on Owen Coyle

Owen Coyle is focused on building a strong Indian core at Chennaiyin FC, as he has underlined throughout his tenure at the club thus far.

Jiteshwor is just one of those youngsters who has impressed, with the likes of Bikash Yumnam, Irfan Yadwad, Vincy Barretto, and Ninthoi Meetei all playing vital roles at different stages of the campaign.

Speaking to Sportskeeda back in April when Chennaiyin FC were in a race to qualify for the playoffs, Jiteshwor praised Coyle and expressed that he has made life easy for the players.

"He is a top coach both on and off the field. He gives individual attention to every player and is easily approachable not only to me but to all players. That has made life quite easy for all of us. There is also clarity in what every player is doing, which we can see on the pitch," Jiteshwor said.

After years of struggling to compete with the top sides and failing to maintain continuity, it certainly seems that the Marina Machans will soon be back in the mix with the best teams in the league.