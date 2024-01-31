Exclusive: Sahil Tavora set to exit Hyderabad FC and join ISL newcomers Punjab FC on loan

In another huge blow to Hyderabad FC, their already thin squad is expected to be further depleted as defensive midfielder Sahil Tavora is set to join Punjab FC on loan until the end of the 2023-24 ISL season, a source close to the proceedings revealed to Sportskeeda.

Hyderabad has seen most of their top players leaving the club owing to the management's negligence concerning paying their wages. A day earlier, their quartet of Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, and Hitesh Sharma forced a move out of the club.

Now, Tavora is the latest exit from the club that were crowned ISL champions two seasons back.

Sahil Tavora, a utility player by all means, had a pivotal role in Hyderabad's ISL championship bid in the 2021-22 season. Kerala Blasters looked destined to lift the trophy after a Rahul KP strike gave them a 1-0 lead in the 68th minute.

However, with just two minutes of regulation time remaining, Sahil Tavora's audacious volley restored parity and forced extra time. Ultimately, the Nizams edged out their southern rivals in the penalty shootout to clinch their maiden title.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Hyderabad until May 2026, but with the non-payment of salary, a move away from the club was inevitable. Meanwhile, with his acquisition, Punjab have found themselves a leader on and off the pitch.

Punjab FC pulling the strings on deadline day; complete the signings of Bryce Miranda, Bidyashagar Singh, and Issac Vanmalsawma

Sportskeeda can confirm that Punjab FC have also acquired the services of Kerala Blasters FC duo Bryce Miranda and Bidyashagar Singh. Meanwhile, Issac Vanmalsawma, who fell out of favor at Odisha under Sergio Lobera, will also join the Shers on a permanent deal. Like Tavora, Bryce Miranda has also joined the ISL debutants on a loan deal.

Bidyashagar was close to joining Punjab FC in the summer transfer window as well and the two parties had a verbal agreement. But it all came crumbling down when parent club Kerala Blasters decided against selling the 25-year-old after an injury to their star forward Dimitrios Diamantakos.

Furthermore, the Blasters also ended up loaning out Justine Emmanuel to Gokulam Kerala, and hence retained Indian center-forward to maintain their attacking depth. The 25-year-old, however, has played just a single minute in the ISL this season.

Punjab are second-bottom in the standings with just a victory and five draws. However, Staikos Vergetis' approach of investing in experienced players who have fallen out of favor at their current clubs has given the Shers a pool of quality players to rebuild their season.