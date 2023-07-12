India international and Kerala Blasters FC’s stalwart Sahal Abdul Samad tied the knot on Wednesday, July 12. Sahal, who started his professional footballing career in Kerala, married Reza Farhath, a badminton player hailing from the same state.

Despite an underwhelming season with the Blasters, Sahal showcased exceptional performances with the Indian national team, playing a vital role in their Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship success.

He netted a goal against Mongolia in the opening match of the Intercontinental Cup and provided a crucial assist in the SAFF Championship final against Kuwait.

The 26-year-old is undeniably a key attacking player for India and will hope to continue his fine form. However, currently, he is taking a well-deserved break following the demanding season, with several people sharing his wedding pictures on social media today.

Indian football fans swiftly reacted to the news, expressing their best wishes for Sahal and Reza. Here are some:

Sayak @MainSayakHoon

We are wishing Sahal a very happy married life.

#MohunBagan🟢 Would be Mariner, Sahal Abdul Samad will get married today to his fiance, Reza Farhath.We are wishing Sahal a very happy married life. Would be Mariner, Sahal Abdul Samad will get married today to his fiance, Reza Farhath.💍💐We are wishing Sahal a very happy married life.❤️#MohunBagan🟢🔴 https://t.co/5EbtfDHJbK

Jyotirmoy Chattopadhyay @iamjyotirmoyc



#sahal_samad The wife of this man going to be proved as lucky for him... married life and Mariner's life starting together. SAS wish you all the best for both the life. The wife of this man going to be proved as lucky for him... married life and Mariner's life starting together. SAS wish you all the best for both the life.#sahal_samad https://t.co/IQtK60mqcv

Sahal, meanwhile, has been the center of attention lately due to reports indicating that ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are close to signing him from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Consequently, supporters of both the Mariners and the Blasters have come together to extend their wishes to him.

Here are a few:

While no images of his Indian teammates surfaced, the wedding was graced by the presence of Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh and winger Rahul KP, and these pictures were shared on social media:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant close to acquiring Sahal Abdul Samad’s signature

Sahal first caught the eye with impressive performances in the Santosh Trophy for Kerala in 2016, which promptly led to Kerala Blasters signing him the following year.

Since then, he has amassed an impressive 97 appearances for the club, becoming a true symbol of its values. However, the 2022-23 season proved to be a disappointment for Sahal, as he faced frequent positional changes and eventually found himself sidelined by coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who preferred Bryce Miranda.

Nevertheless, Sahal's fortunes took a turn when India's head coach, Igor Stimac, entrusted him with the number 10 role, and he delivered outstanding performances.

With Adrian Luna occupying that position at the club level, Mohun Bagan's tempting offer could entice Sahal to leave his home.

According to reports from IFTWC, the Mariners are poised to offer an impressive sum of INR 2.5 crore for the midfielder, and the deal is in its final stages. While the agreement has yet to be finalized, it seems only a matter of time before Sahal dons the iconic Maroon and Green jersey of Mohun Bagan.

