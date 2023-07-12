Indian Football
Fans congratulate Sahal Abdul Samad on his wedding as his transfer to Mohun Bagan Super Giant inches closer 

By Rahul Madhavan
Modified Jul 12, 2023 19:30 IST
Sahal Abdul Samad
Kerala Blasters FC's Sahal Abdul Samad and his wife Reza Farhath (Image Credits: Twitter)

India international and Kerala Blasters FC’s stalwart Sahal Abdul Samad tied the knot on Wednesday, July 12. Sahal, who started his professional footballing career in Kerala, married Reza Farhath, a badminton player hailing from the same state.

Despite an underwhelming season with the Blasters, Sahal showcased exceptional performances with the Indian national team, playing a vital role in their Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship success.

He netted a goal against Mongolia in the opening match of the Intercontinental Cup and provided a crucial assist in the SAFF Championship final against Kuwait.

The 26-year-old is undeniably a key attacking player for India and will hope to continue his fine form. However, currently, he is taking a well-deserved break following the demanding season, with several people sharing his wedding pictures on social media today.

Indian football fans swiftly reacted to the news, expressing their best wishes for Sahal and Reza. Here are some:

| wishing National Team "💡"midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad a Happy married Life! #IndianFootball https://t.co/bZdGD50iFR
Contract signed. Lifetime deal. twitter.com/MarcusMergulha…
Wishing a Happy married life to @sahal_samad https://t.co/VMWqjKrXtj
Would be Mariner, Sahal Abdul Samad will get married today to his fiance, Reza Farhath.💍💐We are wishing Sahal a very happy married life.❤️#MohunBagan🟢🔴 https://t.co/5EbtfDHJbK
Wish you a fabulous married life, Sahal.!#Manjappada #MarriageWish https://t.co/RtK4OlMvf2
The wife of this man going to be proved as lucky for him... married life and Mariner's life starting together. SAS wish you all the best for both the life.#sahal_samad https://t.co/IQtK60mqcv

Sahal, meanwhile, has been the center of attention lately due to reports indicating that ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant are close to signing him from Kerala Blasters for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Consequently, supporters of both the Mariners and the Blasters have come together to extend their wishes to him.

Here are a few:

Congratulations to the Newly married couple ❤️💚@sahal_samad https://t.co/S1wXXederR
@MarcusMergulhao World ain't ready for Post-Marriage Sahal Abdul Samad 🪄https://t.co/GlRPsn2ijd
Congratulations @sahal_samadHappy married life bro
🚨🚨As per report of [@BartamanNews] SAHAL is getting married today❗❗From MOHUN BAGAN family we wish him a very happy marriage life#IndianFootball #ISL #mohunbagan #joymohunbagan #MBLive #ListenToCoachAIFF https://t.co/PP9P7GcFgU
@MarcusMergulhao Lmaoo 😭😭Happy married life brother @sahal_samad

While no images of his Indian teammates surfaced, the wedding was graced by the presence of Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Sachin Suresh and winger Rahul KP, and these pictures were shared on social media:

📸 Sachin Suresh & Rahul KP in Sahal's marriage function ❤️ #KBFC https://t.co/6KYAXp2xaC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant close to acquiring Sahal Abdul Samad’s signature

Sahal first caught the eye with impressive performances in the Santosh Trophy for Kerala in 2016, which promptly led to Kerala Blasters signing him the following year.

Since then, he has amassed an impressive 97 appearances for the club, becoming a true symbol of its values. However, the 2022-23 season proved to be a disappointment for Sahal, as he faced frequent positional changes and eventually found himself sidelined by coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who preferred Bryce Miranda.

Nevertheless, Sahal's fortunes took a turn when India's head coach, Igor Stimac, entrusted him with the number 10 role, and he delivered outstanding performances.

With Adrian Luna occupying that position at the club level, Mohun Bagan's tempting offer could entice Sahal to leave his home.

According to reports from IFTWC, the Mariners are poised to offer an impressive sum of INR 2.5 crore for the midfielder, and the deal is in its final stages. While the agreement has yet to be finalized, it seems only a matter of time before Sahal dons the iconic Maroon and Green jersey of Mohun Bagan.

