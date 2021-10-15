Farukh Choudhary looking to bounce back stronger after ACL injury

The Indian team received a huge setback when Farukh Choudhary was ruled out of the SAFF Championship owing to an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury. The player is now motivated to make a comeback and return 'stronger than ever'.

"Thank you so much for all the kind wishes and blessings for my recovery. I really appreciate it. I played my last game against Nepal in the SAFF and unfortunately, have picked up a knee injury. I firmly believe that life has given me a chance to rise higher than ever before and I'm going to be back much more stronger than ever. Thank you and keep me in your prayers," Farukh posted on his social media handles.

Farukh has played 14 matches for India in his career. In the last game against Nepal, he crucially assisted Sunil Chhetri's goal. The injury has ruled him out of not just the SAFF Championship but also most of the ISL season, according to reports.

Throughout the match against the Maldives, Farukh's jersey was kept on the bench as a show of support for the 24-year-old. After the win, the entire team stood around his jersey and exclaimed "We love you, Farukh!"

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu wore the youngster's jersey in the post-match interview, spoke about his injury and dedicated the win to him.

"This is for Farukh . Unfortunately, he sustained a bad injury and he had an important assist in the match against Nepal which led us to win. It was extremely harsh that he had to go out. We want to dedicate it to Farukh and make his sacrifice worth by winning this game," said Gurpeet Singh Sandhu.

Farukh plays for Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League and was expected to play a crucial role this season. After signing for Mumbai City FC last season, he switched to Jamshedpur FC in the winter transfer window and returned to his former club. Though it seems difficult, Farukh will hope to be available before the end of the season and get some minutes under his belt.

India play Nepal again on Saturday in the final of the SAFF Cup. India will be without Farukh Choudhary and also Brandon Fernandes, who has suffered a minor injury.

Coach Igor Stimac and defender Subashish Bose will be unavailable for the final too after they received red cards against Maldives. India will be firm favourites to lift the cup even after being without some of their players.

