FC Bengaluru United adds four new players ahead of 2021/22 season

FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) on Monday announced four new signings ahead of the 2021/22 season. The BDFA Super Division champions have signed three midfielders and a lone striker before the much-awaited Durand Cup. The domestic tournament is slated to begin on September 5.

Subhash Singh, 31, is the only striker FC Bengaluru United have signed. The seasoned I-League campaigner has played for various clubs including Air India, East Bengal, Pune FC, Salgaocar, Shillong Lajong, Bharat FC, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir, Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting Club. He also played the Indian Super League (ISL) as part of Mumbai City FC in 2014.

"I am excited to be part of the United journey. I strongly believe that we have the team - both in terms of personnel and spirit - to put in a great showing at the Durand Cup and qualify for the I-League as well,” said Subash.

FC Bengaluru United's three new midfielder signings

In the midfield department, FC Bengaluru United signed Sanju Pradhan, Denil Rebello and Bedashwor Singh.

Sanju Pradhan, who brings in valuable I-League and ISL experience, joined FCBU from RoundGlass Punjab. He began his career with Air India and then went on to play for East Bengal in 2008.

He made 72 appearances for Air India and scored 10 goals. He was part of the Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) that won the inaugural ISL title in 2014. The midfielder has played 55 ISL matches playing for various ISL clubs like Northeast United, FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC.

"I am excited about sharing my experience with the younger players in the team. The club is run extremely professionally, and I am really happy to be a part of it. I am looking forward to good game time and performing to my potential," said Sanju.

Denil Rebello, 23, started his youth career at Salgaocar FC and played the 2019-20 Goa Pro League season as part of the senior team. He was then signed by another Goa club, Vasco Sports Club, for the 2020-21 season.

Here's a throwback to @PeterManzi19's STUNNING goal at the I - League a couple of years ago! ⚽💥



Can't wait to see more of this magic! ✨#FCBU #WelcomeManzi #WeAreUnited 🔴⚫ pic.twitter.com/6rpGMg5ii5 — FC Bengaluru United (@bengaluruunited) August 28, 2021

FC Bengaluru United's signing Bedashwor Singh, on the other hand, is a product of the AIFF Elite Academy. He spent his youth days with the ISL club Chennai in FC as a development player.

During this time, he was loaned out to Minerva Punjab and Fateh Hyderabad for the 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons respectively before joining I-league side TRAU FC in 2019, where he spent two seasons.

Earlier, FC Bengaluru United had retained 13 players for the upcoming domestic season.

Also Read: 10 teams set to compete in Hero I-League qualifiers in Bengaluru

Edited by Diptanil Roy