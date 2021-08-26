FC Bengaluru United sign forwards Luka Majcen and Pedro Manzi ahead of the new season

FC Bengaluru United have signed two foreign players, Luka Majcen and Pedro Manzi for the 2021/22 season. The two players have previously featured for Indian clubs Churchill Brothers and Chennai City FC respectively. Their knowledge of Indian football will definitely be a big addition to the Bengaluru United team that will look to move forward and play in the I-League.

Luka Majcen and Pedro Manzi are big signings for the Bengaluru United

Before signing the two forwards, Bengaluru United only had two foreign players in their teams. The addition of Luka and Manzi will be a big boost for this young team. In an official statement, Robert Hood, the club's coach, said:

"With 2 foreign players allowed on the pitch, there was a lot of effort behind the analysis that went into identifying and securing our prime targets for our promotion bid."

Bengaluru United's newest forward Luka Majcen

Luka Majcen played for the I-League runners-up Churchill Brothers last season. He scored 11 goals and assisted two for the Goan team. The Slovenian proved to be a real threat moving forward and finished as the second-highest goal-scorer in the league. In an official statement, Majcen said:

"I am delighted to join FC Bengaluru United for the new season. The club has a clear goal and vision about where they see themselves in the coming years - which is to be playing in the I-League. My objective is to help the team win and achieve this goal together with my new teammates. I am excited about the opportunity and am looking forward to working with Head Coach Richard Hood, whose reputation as one of the sharpest coaches in Indian football precedes him."

Meanwhile, his new teammate, Pedro Manzi, also has a stacked resume. The Spanish forward won the I-League with Chennai City FC. Manzi was an integral part of the team, after scoring 26 times to win the golden boot. He helped Chennai win their maiden title. The two experienced forwards are expected to form a formidable duo up front and terrorize I-League defenses. In an official statement released by the club, Manzi said:

Bengaluru United forward Pedro Manzi

"I am very happy to return to India and play for FC Bengaluru United. Bengaluru has a great sporting culture, and the fans really support their team. I would like to use all my career experience to help the team grow, whether it is with my offensive tactical play, assists for goals and also the way I apply pressure with my defensive skills," Manzi said. "Being part of the FC Bengaluru United journey will help me in my own professional journey."

The club, which was formed in 2018 now looks all set to take their next step in Indian football.

"I was excited to accept this challenge and look forward to playing a leading role in guiding the club to the I-League. The club has seamless processes in place and has enjoyed a great growth journey over the last few years – the results are there for all to see. So, it was very easy for me to accept the offer after speaking to their head Coach, Richard Hood and General Manager, Somanna CS." Manzi said in an official statement.

