"FC Goa has always been a difficult and competitive team, known for their offensive style of play" - Odei Onaindia [Exclusive] 

Emerging as one of the standout defenders in the Indian Super League, Odei Onaindia has high hopes for the upcoming season with FC Goa.

In the dynamic realm of the Indian Super League (ISL), FC Goa has consistently stood out as one of the top-tier teams, having experienced success in every edition of the ISL.

However, they have faced setbacks in the past two seasons. This season, with the guidance of new coach Manolo Marquez, Odei firmly believes that he can turn FC Goa's fortunes around.

The Spanish defender has established himself as one of the league's premier defenders, having played more than 50 matches. He played a pivotal role in Hyderabad FC's transitional journey in 2020 and led them from the back last season, aiding them in securing a playoff qualification.

This summer, he made the switch to FC Goa, marking one of the elite transfers of the ISL 2023-24 season.

Odei has made a strong start with the Gaurs, as he has contributed significantly to FC Goa's journey in the Durand Cup 2023, helping the team qualify for the semi-finals.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Odei shared his thoughts on his transition to a new club, the fresh challenges he faces at FC Goa, his reunion with manager Manolo and the footballing culture in India.

Odei is having a good outing with Goa at the Durand Cup (PC: FCG)

In the tapestry of ISL defenders, Odei Onaindia emerges as a symbol of resolute defense and tactical leadership. His robust playing style creates a sense of apprehension in the minds of opposing forwards. Merging technical finesse with an unwavering work ethic, he has risen to a class of his own, establishing himself as an invaluable asset for any team he represents.

As a fresh chapter in Onaindia's illustrious career unfurls, he finds himself donning the colors of FC Goa, a club synonymous with attacking flair and competitive spirit. His anticipation for the upcoming chapter is palpable, which is evident in his words.

“FC Goa has always been a difficult and competitive team, known for their offensive style of play," he explains. "I’ve had a few friends who played here over the years, and they all spoke very well of the club and the place when I contacted them prior to joining."

His excitement stems not only from the challenge that lies ahead but also from the positive accounts shared by friends who have donned the Goan jersey. Having crossed swords with the Gaurs on multiple occasions, Onaindia acknowledged the challenges they pose and said:

"I’ve also played against FC Goa on a few occasions over the past few seasons, and I’ve always found them a difficult team to beat. They have also been consistently competing for the top positions in the history of the league. Overall, I feel that we can have a good year.”

"It’s an advantage to work with staff that you already know" - Odei on his reunion with coach Manolo

The beauty of football lies not just in the goals scored, but in the relationships forged. Onaindia's will reunited with Coach Manolo Marquez at FC Goa. Reflecting on this relationship, he said:

"Coach Manolo and his staff, with whom I have already worked, are here and that has, in fact, been one of the key reasons why I joined FC Goa." This bond promises a seamless integration into the team's ethos and strategy.

The advantage of working with a familiar coaching staff cannot be overstated, especially when there's a mutual understanding and admiration for each other's methods. Onaindia's conviction in Manolo's approach emboldens his belief in a successful continuation of their partnership.

“It’s an advantage to work with staff that you already know, especially if you like the way they work," he said. "This is exactly how I’ve felt with Coach Manolo and his staff right from my earliest days, so I’m sure it will be no different this year as well."

A footballer’s journey isn't just about winning matches; it's a relentless pursuit of personal growth and collective triumphs. Underlining his dedication to continuous improvement, Onaindia stated:

“On a personal level, my primary goal is to continue growing as a player. I believe that every experience, every match, and every training session presents an opportunity to learn and improve. In terms of team goals, my aim aligns with FC Goa's ambitions – to compete at the highest level and contend for titles.”

In a league where clean sheets and defensive solidity are paramount, Onaindia's commitment to contributing to his team's success is stanch. He asserted:

“I want to contribute to the team's success. Clean sheets and defensive solidity are crucial to achieving this, and I'm committed to playing my part in that aspect.”

"Playing in India has only broadened my perspective on football" - FC Goa defender Odei

The transition from the Spanish football scene to the Indian landscape has not just widened Onaindia's horizons; it has enriched his understanding of the global nature of the sport. Reflecting on this shift, he stated:

“I feel lucky to have had the privilege of witnessing the differences between the Spanish and Indian footballing landscapes. Playing in India has only broadened my perspective on football. I've gained a deeper appreciation for the global nature of the sport and the power it has to bring people together.”

As Onaindia imbibes the essence of two distinct footballing cultures, he's eager to share his insights. He concluded:

“Adapting to the differences in both countries has also made me a more well-rounded player and person, and I'm excited to continue contributing to the growth of Indian football while carrying forward the lessons I've learned from Spain.”

As he dons the colors of FC Goa, Onaindia's words reverberate with promise and purpose, echoing his commitment to contributing to the team's success.