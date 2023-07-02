FC Goa announce the arrival of 2-time A-League winner Paulo Retre | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa have secured the services of Australian midfielder Paulo Retre. The 29-year-old will arrive at FC Goa following a successful spell with A-League side Sydney FC.

Retre started his career with Melbourne Victory before switching to Melbourne Hearts after just two years. During his younger days, he showcased his talent in the Victorian Premier League before eventually joining Melbourne City in 2012.

Following a five-season tenure in Melbourne, Retre made the move to Sydney FC, where he not only became a regular starter but also collected numerous accolades. Overall, he has 176 appearances for the Sydney-based club, winning the A-League twice in 2019 and 2020.

Rerte is a central midfielder by trade and is known for his ability to orchestrate the game from the middle of the park.

The Aussie told the FC Goa media after completing his move:

“I have spent some amazing years in my home country – playing at the highest level and winning trophies. And now, I feel is the perfect time for me to push my boundaries further and a challenge in India looked like the best thing that could happen.

“It’s a new culture, loads of new people, and a Club that shares the kind of passion I have for football. FC Goa has a solid foundation and lofty ambitions. It is a Club that is one of the best in the country and Goa is a place that has the game deeply entrenched in their fabric. It’s an honour for me to represent them.”

Retre is FC Goa’s sixth signing of the summer, and the first foreign arrival. He will look to settle quickly and showcase his potential under the guidance of Manolo Marquez.

How will Paulo Retre fit in at FC Goa?

After spending six seasons at the club, FC Goa and Edu Bedia parted ways following his contract expiration. Paulo Retre is a certain replacement for Bedia in midfield.

Retre's exceptional technical abilities are complemented by his tireless work ethic and stamina, enabling him to cover substantial ground throughout the season. This will prove to be an important asset for Marquez, as he expects his midfielders to play a box-to-box role.

Ravi Puskar, the director of football at FC Goa, discussed a few of Retre’s strengths and provided insight into his role under Marquez.

He explained:

"Paulo comes with a lot of pedigree and experience. He’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and great at controlling the tempo of the game."

“In our brand of football, it’s fundamental to have players who are comfortable on the ball and dictate the play and Paulo fits that profile to the tee."

Despite Retre's adaptability across various midfield positions, Marquez may opt to utilize him in a double pivot to maximize his potential.

Given the Spanish coach’s ability to improve players, it will not be a surprise to see the 29-year-old further develop his game.

Poll : 0 votes