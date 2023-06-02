FC Goa announce the arrival of former Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez 

FC Goa have confirmed the appointment of Manolo Marquez as their new head coach, therefore ending months of speculations about his future. After recent setbacks, the acquisition of the experienced Spanish manager marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Goan club.

Earlier, the Gaurs parted ways with Carlos Pena following another disappointing season. They finished outside the playoff spots in the ISL and failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup.

Marquez joins the club after a hugely successful spell with Hyderabad FC. The 54-year-old moved to India in 2020 and took over a team that finished last in the standings. With every passing game, he improved the squad and developed several Indian talents.

Hyderabad FC finished fifth in his first season in charge and narrowly missed the semi-finals berth. However, the Nizams elevated the following campaign as they finished second in the league and went on to win their first ISL trophy after defeating Kerala Blasters FC in the final.

Success continued for Marquez and Hyderabad in his third season. Despite finishing behind Mumbai City FC in the league and being eliminated in the semi-finals, the Nizams were consistent throughout the year.

The move appears to be an exciting chapter in FC Goa’s history as they seek to challenge the frontrunners. The Gaurs have struggled to find stability over the past three years, but they will believe that Marquez can turn around their fortunes in the upcoming seasons.

How will FC Goa lineup under Manolo Marquez?

FC Goa announced the departures of seven players - Anwar Ali, Redeem Tlang, Makan Chothe, Hernan Santana, Marc Valiente, Lenny Rodrigues, and Nongdamba Naorem.

Additionally, as per reports, they have added the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh, Udanta Singh, and Raynier Fernandes to their ranks.

The Gaurs still have a few gaps to fill, but the foundation appears to have been laid. Although he has utilized a 4-4-2 system, Marquez has consistently preferred to lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation during his Hyderbad FC days.

Under Marquez, the Nizmas have always been a resilient unit at the back. In fact, they conceded the least number of goals in the ISL during the 2022-23 season. There will also be an impetus to form partnerships in midfield and attack, with the wingers and the central midfielders covering a lot of ground.

Additionally, Hyderabad FC relied on crosses and a target man in the penalty box to score goals. While one of Marquez's assets is his ability to adapt to different situations, it will be intriguing to see how he adjusts to FC Goa's players.

Nonetheless, the appointment of the Spaniard signals their lofty ambitions. FC Goa last won the ISL back in 2020 under Sergio Lobera and they could be back in the limelight sooner than later.

