FC Goa announce Carl McHugh's arrival ahead of the 2023-24 season

FC Goa have announced the long-awaited arrival of Irish midfielder Carl McHugh. He has put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will see him stay in Goa at least until the end of the 2024-25 season.

McHugh arrived in India back in 2019 from Scottish club Motherwell, joining ATK (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant). He scored on his debut for the club and eventually helped the side win the Indian Super League title in his first season.

He remained pivotal for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the subsequent seasons and contributed significantly to the team's accomplishments, including their ISL success last season. Overall, the 30-year-old made 74 appearances for the club, scoring four times and winning the ISL twice.

McHugh arrives at FC Goa with a wealth of experience and will add depth to the midfield department. Notably, his versatility will be a crucial asset as he can adeptly function as a center-back and left-back as well.

Speaking to the FC Goa media after completing his move, McHugh revealed that the prospect of working under Manolo Marquez significantly influenced his decision to join the Gaurs. He said:

"I’m really grateful for the opportunity to represent this club and I will be doing everything in my power to help make it successful. When I became aware of FC Goa’s interest, it was something I was immediately interested in as well. I think the club has made some very good signings, and obviously the appointment of coach Manolo Marquez was important.

“I’ve played against FC Goa a lot in recent years and it has always been a very difficult fixture. Fatorda is always a tough venue to come and get a result as an opposition player – it will be great to play there for FC Goa now.”

"Carl is a fantastic new addition to our squad" – FC Goa director Ravi Puskur on Carl McHugh

McHugh has become FC Goa’s sixth and final overseas addition and the club’s director of football Ravi Puskur will be satisfied with the business. He expressed his delight in signing the Irishman, highlighting his winning mindset and leadership qualities as the standout features.

"Carl is a fantastic new addition to our squad," Puskur said (via FC Goa). "He’s a player who adds much-needed energy and quality into our midfield and is versatile as well.

“His competitive nature and winning mentality will add significant value to our dressing room and we foresee him becoming one of the leaders within the group. I’m sure the fans of Goa will love Carl for his competitive nature and winning mentality."

Carl McHugh is one of the several experienced stars that FC Goa have signed and Marquez will hope that the midfielder can settle in quickly. As the Gaurs embark on a fresh chapter, McHugh's integration into the side becomes paramount if they are to compete with the front-runners.