FC Goa announce departures of six first-team players

After a disappointing ISL 2021-22 campaign, FC Goa have turned to former player Carlos Pena to take up the reins of the club and steer them in the right direction.

The Gaurs finished ninth in the table, earning a total of 19 points. They witnessed their head coach depart in the middle of the season to join Kolkata-based ATK Mohun Bagan.

The club is currently aiming to re-establish itself as a potential contender for silverware in the upcoming season. Earlier today, the club confirmed the departure of six of their first-team players.

Defender Ivan Gonzalez, who is reportedly on his way to Kolkata Giants East Bengal, accompanied by Dylan Fox, are the two defenders who are exiting the club. Midfielders Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera and Christy Davis, along with forward Airam Cabrera, will also leave the club.

Alexander Romario Jesuraj has reportedly sealed a deal with ISL outfit Chennaiyin FC, who are also looking to rebuild themselves with younger talent. The 2021-22 Durand Cup champions scored 29 goals and conceded 35 times during the course of the 2021-22 ISL season.

One of the issues that plagued the Gaurs was their inability to click in the final third on many occasions. The side looked like a shadow of their former selves during important games. Injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak were other issues that plagued the Goa side's season.

New FC Goa head coach Carlos Pena eager to start work

Former defender Carlos Pena, who will take over as head coach, has expressed his excitement about returning to the club in a new role.

In a recent conversation with a member of the Gaurs fanbase, the Spaniard shared insight about his vision with the club and the upcoming season.

You can watch the conversation below:

