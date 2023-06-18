Edu Bedia's six-year journey at FC Goa will come to an end after the club announced his departure from the club with a touching video.

The Spaniard joined the Gaurs in 2017 and went on to make 122 appearances across all competitions, scoring sixteen goals and setting up his teammates on sixteen occasions as well.

The 34-year-old tasted three major silverwares with the ISL outfit including the ISL League Winners Shield, Super Cup, and Durand Cup during his successful tenure as a fan favourite. Bedia was instrumental in the midfield under three head coaches - Sergio Lobera, Juan Ferrando, and Carlos Pena.

FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskur said: "Edu Bedia became ingrained into the very fabric of our club during his extraordinary six-year tenure. His unwavering loyalty and dedication personified the essence of FC Goa, transcending the highs and lows we experienced together."

As we bid him farewell, we acknowledge the tremendous impact he has had on our club’s history and express our deepest gratitude for his invaluable contributions. His legacy will forever shine brightly, and he will always be remembered as a true icon of FC Goa and will always have a home in every FC Goa’s heart.”

There will be no shortage of offers for the 34-year-old Spaniard, whose leadership quality and on-the-pitch presence can never be questioned. Having played for Barcelona B, Real Oviedo, Real Zaragoza, 1860 Munich, and finally FC Goa -- his displays at the top level will lure other clubs into pursuading him unlike the new head coach Manolo Marquez, who wants to inbibe fresh ideas into the Goan club.

So far, the club announced the departures of Edu Bedia, Makan Chothe, Anwar Ali, Hernan Santana, Marc Valiente, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, and Nongdamba Naorem. The one-time League Shield winners have also managed to rope in experienced campaigners including Rowlin Borges and Udanta Singh as their quest for the debut ISL trophy continues.

Poll : 0 votes