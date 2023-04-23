FC Goa have announced their decision to part ways with head coach Carlos Pena. His assistants Gorka Azkorra, Eduard Carrera, and Joel Dones have also left the club.

The Gaurs finished seventh in the Indian Super League and failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Pena was an integral part of the club during his playing days. He joined FC Goa back in the 2018-19 season and made 39 appearances in two years. Additionally, he won the Hero Super Cup in 2019 and the ISL Shield in 2020.

Following his retirement, Pena was given a managerial role at the start of the 2022-23 season. Despite a promising beginning to his tenure, his side ultimately finished seventh in the league and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

FC Goa also faltered in the Hero Super Cup, finishing second in the group behind Jamshedpur FC. While their attacking prowess stood out, they were guilty of making defensive errors which ultimately cost them this season.

Overall, the team won eight of their twenty league games and lost nine under the Spaniard's leadership.

"The results didn’t accompany the hard work" - FC Goa director Ravi Puskar on Carlos Pena's departure

After announcing the decision to part ways with Carlos Pena, FC Goa’s director of football Ravi Puskar spoke highly of the Spaniard but revealed that their expectations were not met due to the results.

Speaking to FC Goa media, he said:

“On behalf of everyone at FC Goa, I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Carlos Pena and his coaching staff, Gorka Azkorra, Joel Dones and Eduard Carrera for the integrity and sincerity with which they went about doing their job."

“Unfortunately, the results didn’t accompany the hard work put in behind the scenes but that does not take away from the time and effort they have dedicated towards the development and growth of the team."

“Their contribution to the club will always be cherished and remembered with fond memories, and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

FC Goa have struggled to challenge the frontrunners in recent years. After their title-winning season in 2020, they finished ninth and seventh in the next two years.

There have been rumors that Hyderabad FC's former manager Manolo Marquez could replace Pena. The 54-year-old has an array of experience, winning the ISL Shield with the Nizmas in 2022 while also finishing in the top four this season.

