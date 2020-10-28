FC Goa announces 30-man squad for ISL 2020/21 season

Defending Indian Super League Winners Shield holders FC Goa have announced their squad for the seventh edition of the ISL campaign.

With the domestic transfer window closing last week, the Gaur's 30-man squad for league action this season has now been submitted to the ISL. Each club may register 35 first-team players with at least three developmental players (born after 1st January 2000) to be included in the squad.

As per 2020/21 rules, all clubs are allowed to have at least five and no more than seven foreign players in their squad. Out of this, one must belong to an AFC (Asian Football Federation) member association country. Australian defender James Donachie fulfils that criteria.

The FC Goa squad consists of six foreigners and 14 players from the home state of Goa. Out of the six foreigners, five are from Spain. 11 players from the last campaign have been retained in the squad.

FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando was content with his team and said:

“I am very happy to see a very good disposition to work hard and take another step towards improvement amongst all the players. After all, this preseason will be pretty different from previous ones for everyone and attitude is the key.

"Throughout the campaign, I would like to see the team improve week by week and game by game. Our goals as a team are to reach the playoffs and have a good showing in the AFC Champions League.”

FC Goa’s squad for the 2020/21 season of the Indian Super League is as follows:

Goalkeepers

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dylan D’Silva

Defenders

Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D’Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Sarineo Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama

Midfielders

Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Edu Bedia (Spain), Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera (Spain), Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Flan Gomes, Seiminlen Doungel

Forwards

Igor Angulo (Spain), Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita