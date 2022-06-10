FC Goa announces Princeton Rebello extension

With the transfer season underway, FC Goa will look to set themselves up for the upcoming ISL season. Earlier today, FC Goa announced that defensive midfielder Princeton Rebello is set to extend his stay at the club until 2024.

The 23-year-old Betalbatim-born midfielder started his footballing journey with Betalbatim Sports Club after being spotted by then-Dempo head coach Armando Colaco.

Rebello enjoyed a brief stint with English side Queens Park Rangers in their U15 side before returning to India to rejoin Betalbatim. He had a chance to play for Watford FC but the player refused the opportunity as that would have led to him giving up his Indian citizenship.

In April of 2017, Princeton Rebello joined the Gaurs' developmental side and was then sent on loan to AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows in January 2018. He made his professional debut for the side against Shillong Lajong in 2018. Rebello came on as a substitute in the 46th minute, replacing Abhijit Sarkar.

In October of 2019, Rebello made his debut for the Gaurs, coming on in the 87th minute as the side beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in the Indian Super League.

A defensive midfielder by trade, Princeton Rebello has been an important element in the Gaurs midfield, featuring 44 times over the span of four seasons. His inclusion will solidify Carlos Pena's midfield setup as the former defender plans to help the Gaurs regain their status in Indian football.

Princeton join Seriton as the retained faces in the FC Goa setup

Another player who recently extended his stay with the Gaurs is full-back Seriton Fernandes. A record-holder for most appearances for the club (108), Fernandes has proven to be an important player in the club's system.

It will be interesting to see how these players are utilized by the head coach in the upcoming season.

