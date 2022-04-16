×
Create
Notifications

FC Goa appoint former player Carlos Pena as Head Coach

Carlos Pena will be leading the FC Goa side in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. (Image Courtesy: The Times of India).
Carlos Pena will be leading the FC Goa side in the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. (Image Courtesy: The Times of India).
Soumyadwip Dey
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 16, 2022 05:59 PM IST
News

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa announced former left-back Carlos Pena as their head coach for the season ahead. The Spaniard featured for the Gaurs in the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 campaigns.

The Gaurs have had a difficult season in ISL 2021-22. They finished ninth in the table, with just 19 points on the board. Juan Ferrando's departure midway through the season did not help the side's cause. Derrick Pereira took over as head coach but wasn't able to help the team finish further up the table.

One of the reasons that affected the side's performance in the league was their inability to convert chances into goals. Airam Cabrera's form left a huge void for the Gaurs to fill up front. The COVID-19 outbreak in the FC Goa camp also made matters worse.

Carlos Pena has had success with the Gaurs during his time as a player. The defender was part of the ISL Shield-winning squad under Sergio Lobera. Although this will be his first coaching assignment, the former left-back is expected to guide the Gaurs back to their glory days.

Carlos has scored twice for the Gaurs in their ISL Shield-winning season. He has featured a total of 44 times for the Gaurs and recorded four assists during the 2018-19 season.

FC Goa expected to sort out foreign signings soon

The Gaurs are expected to move quickly with regard to their foreign signings. Head coach Carlos Pena will play an important role in deciding the structure of the squad.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players like Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez, who were integral parts of Juan Ferrando's squad, may be under consideration by the new head coach.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी