FC Goa appoint former player Carlos Pena as Head Coach

Earlier today, Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa announced former left-back Carlos Pena as their head coach for the season ahead. The Spaniard featured for the Gaurs in the 2018-19 and the 2019-20 campaigns.

The Gaurs have had a difficult season in ISL 2021-22. They finished ninth in the table, with just 19 points on the board. Juan Ferrando's departure midway through the season did not help the side's cause. Derrick Pereira took over as head coach but wasn't able to help the team finish further up the table.

One of the reasons that affected the side's performance in the league was their inability to convert chances into goals. Airam Cabrera's form left a huge void for the Gaurs to fill up front. The COVID-19 outbreak in the FC Goa camp also made matters worse.

Carlos Pena has had success with the Gaurs during his time as a player. The defender was part of the ISL Shield-winning squad under Sergio Lobera. Although this will be his first coaching assignment, the former left-back is expected to guide the Gaurs back to their glory days.

Carlos has scored twice for the Gaurs in their ISL Shield-winning season. He has featured a total of 44 times for the Gaurs and recorded four assists during the 2018-19 season.

FC Goa expected to sort out foreign signings soon

The Gaurs are expected to move quickly with regard to their foreign signings. Head coach Carlos Pena will play an important role in deciding the structure of the squad.

Players like Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Edu Bedia and Ivan Gonzalez, who were integral parts of Juan Ferrando's squad, may be under consideration by the new head coach.

