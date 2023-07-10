FC Goa close to signing Spanish playmaker Victor Rodriguez - Reports 

FC Goa have added Odisha FC’s Spanish playmaker Victor Rodriguez to their ranks. The 33-year-old will replace the outgoing Iker Guarrotxena and is set to be the Gaurs' third foreign addition under Manolo Marquez, as per reports from the Times of India.

Rodriguez started his footballing journey at the esteemed La Masia Academy before moving to Badalona FC in the Spanish third tier. Over the course of three years, he amassed an impressive 90 appearances for the Catalan club before making his way to La Liga with Real Zaragoza FC.

In 2014, Rodriguez secured a move to Elche FC, with subsequent loan spells at Getafe and Sporting Gijon, further solidifying his presence in La Liga. Across his La Liga endeavors, he has accumulated 143 appearances, contributing with 10 goals and 16 assists.

Seeking new challenges in 2017, the midfielder moved to the United States, joining the Seattle Sounders. He became an integral member of the team, making a total of 53 appearances, netting 12 goals, and winning the MLS Cup in 2019.

Following another two years in Spain with Elche, Rodriguez moved to the Indian Super League with Odisha FC where his appearances were limited due to injuries. Nonetheless, he made 14 appearances in the ISL and played a crucial role in their Super Cup success, scoring twice.

Rodriguez's exceptional technical ability is crucial in the number 10 role, and his wealth of experience will undoubtedly prove invaluable for FC Goa. Moreover, his versatility in the midfield adds an extra layer of dynamism, while his remarkable passing range and vision are prominent facets of his game as well.

FC Goa continue to add significant depth to their squad

Manolo Marquez's arrival signals the dawn of a new era for the Gaurs, who will be determined to challenge the frontrunners following a string of disappointing seasons. With significant moves already made, such as the acquisitions of Sandesh Jhingan, Udanta Singh, Boris Singh, and Raynier Fernandes, the team is looking solid.

Furthermore, the Gaurs have successfully retained the influential winger Noah Sadaoui, who emerged as the highest goal contributor in the ISL last season.

Although Iker Guarrotxena's departure leaves a void, Victor Rodriguez proves to be a fitting replacement, capable of seamlessly filling the number 10 role alongside the experienced 36-year-old Carlos Martinez upfront.

Reports also suggest that Hyderabad FC defender Odei Onaindia is closing in on a transfer to the club, which would further bolster their defense - an area where they encountered difficulties in the previous season.

Overall, the Gaurs have positioned themselves at the forefront, with a well-rounded squad that can potentially rival Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG.

With Manolo Marquez at the helm, the team will aim to deliver results and showcase their ability with the league's strongest contenders.

