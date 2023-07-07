FC Goa confirm the arrival of Spanish striker Carlos Martinez | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa have confirmed the signing of Spanish striker Carlos Martinez on a one-year deal, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023-24 season.

With a wealth of experience under his belt, Martinez arrives from Spanish second-tier club FC Andorra, where he scored an admirable total of nine goals in 35 appearances last season. The 37-year-old proved to be a significant figure during his three-year spell at the club, finding the back of the net on 35 occasions while making over 100 appearances.

Having started his footballing journey at the esteemed La Masia Academy, Carlos Martinez went on to represent several lower-league clubs in Barcelona. In 2012, he signed for fourth-tier club UE Olot, marking the best period of his career.

In his first season, he scored an impressive tally of 31 goals and helped the club to secure promotion to the third tier of Spanish football. After three years with Olot, he made a move to Villareal B where he continued to deliver in front of goal.

Martinez also has the experience of playing in Asia with Japanese club FC Tokyo Verdy. However, he struggled to make an impact at the club and left after just one season.

FC Goa @FCGoaOfficial 🏻‍ Cooking up a Catalan special!🏻‍ Cooking up a Catalan special! 👀🔥👨🏻‍🍳 https://t.co/Xun4V39cwv

After a fruitful spell at FC Andorra, Carlos Martinez is set to embark on a new adventure in Goa under Manolo Marquez. Speaking to the FC Goa media after completing his move, he said:

"I’ve followed FC Goa for a while now, and I’m aware of their achievements in Indian football. To be one of the most successful teams in the league, while following a style of play that I’m quite familiar with, made it easy to form an association with the Club.”

Popularly called ‘ Carlitos’, he is the seventh addition to FC Goa's squad this summer and the second international signing after Paulo Retre. He is set to compete for the number nine spot alongside fellow Spaniard Alvaro Vazquez.

“His all round game will make him a very useful asset” – FC Goa director Ravi Puskar on Carlos Martinez

Carlos Martinez brings a diverse range of skill sets to the team, but he is primarily a goalscorer. His physicality and frame will prove challenging for defenders to handle, and his instinctive ability as a poacher will undoubtedly create difficulties for opponents.

Moreover, Martinez's technical brilliance allows him to drop deep and link up with the attacking midfielders and wingers. Discussing his role with the Gaurs, club director Ravi Puskur revealed:

"Carlos is a striker who comes with a proven pedigree for goalscoring. He’s a striker who likes to link up with his team mates to fashion chances and connect the play, but his primary skills are his ability to find the back of the net. His aerial prowess will also add another dimension to our attack and his all round game will make him a very useful asset to the team."

Carlos Martinez fills the void left by the departure of Iker Guarrotxena, although the two players possess different skill sets. Nonetheless, Martinez's playing style aligns with Marquez's vision for the number nine role and ensures a consistent goal threat for the upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes