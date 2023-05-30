FC Goa have announced their decision to part ways with seven players: Anwar Ali, Redeem Tlang, Makan Chothe, Hernan Santana, Marc Valiente, Lenny Rodrigues, and Nongdamba Naorem.

Among those players, the most notable name on the list is Anwar Ali. The center-back joined the Gaurs on loan from Delhi FC midway through the 2021–22 season. His rise to the top is certainly inspirational, given that he had to battle a rare heart condition three years ago before being cleared to play in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Ali recovered from his setback and established himself as one of the league's most promising defenders. Overall, he has played all 30 ISL games for the club since his arrival, scoring once and assisting three times. Reports suggest that the defender is set to embark on a new journey at ATK Mohun Bagan.

Redeem Tlang and Makan Chothe largely played a backup role during their three-year stint at FC Goa. Tlang recorded 18 appearances this season, netting three goals and further assisting three, while Chothe featured ten times, assisting once.

Naorem, on the other hand, was recruited ahead of the 2021–22 season and played just twelve times for the Gaurs.

FC Goa @FCGoaOfficial 🏻



fcgoa.in/media/news/fc-…



#ForcaGoa #UzzoOnceAgain Once a Gaur, Always a Gaur! Wishing our departing Gaurs the very best of luck for their next chapters 🧡 Once a Gaur, Always a Gaur! Wishing our departing Gaurs the very best of luck for their next chapters 🧡💪🏻fcgoa.in/media/news/fc-…#ForcaGoa #UzzoOnceAgain https://t.co/04pXr8Jm4K

Lenny Rodrigues returned to his hometown club in January 2023 but only made one start. He has made over 60 appearances for the Men in Orange in two different spells and was part of a side that won the ISL during the 2019–20 season.

Meanwhile, Marc Valiente signed for the club at the start of the campaign. However, the 35-year-old only made eight appearances before an injury ended his stay abruptly.

Former Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC stalwart Hernan Santana joined as his replacement in January but struggled for game time under Carlos Pena.

FC Goa set to continue their summer spree

FC Goa have already secured Sandesh Jhingan’s signature to replace Anwar Ali. Additionally, they have signed Boris Singh and Udanta Singh to further strengthen their depth on the flanks.

Raynier Fernandes will also be a welcome addition to the club and could take Lenny Rodrigues’ place in the middle of the park.

Following another inconsistent season, head coach Carlos Pena left the club. If rumors are to be believed, former Hyderabad FC manager Manolo Marquez is set to take over the role.

FC Goa have shown ambition in the transfer market, but they will be keen to replace Hernan Santana and Marc Valiente. Moreover, they could potentially be on the lookout for a striker despite Iker Guarrotxena’s performances last season.

The Gaurs have undoubtedly made some eye-catching signings. The club will believe that the new recruits and the head coach can spark a change and put an end to the inconsistent run.

Poll : 0 votes