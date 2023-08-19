FC Goa confirm the departure of Spanish forward Alvaro Vazquez | ISL 2023-24

FC Goa have officially announced that Alvaro Vazquez has left the club after just one season. The Gaurs have confirmed a mutual agreement to part ways with the Spanish striker.

Vazquez joined Goa at the start of the 2022-23 season. He arrived with high expectations after a stint with Kerala Blasters FC that saw him play a pivotal role in propelling them to the Indian Super League final.

During his time with the Blasters, the 31-year-old formed a remarkable partnership with Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who is now at Mumbai City FC, and managed to net eight goals under the guidance of Ivan Vukomanovic.

However, he struggled to replicate his form with FC Goa and fell behind the pecking order under Carlos Pena. Overall, he made just made seven starts in the league and scored once, while assisting thrice.

After a disappointing season, FC Goa have undertaken a comprehensive overhaul, with Manolo Marquez stepping in to replace Pena as the head coach. Despite the changes, Vazquez has been deemed surplus to requirements, while 36-year-old Carlos Martinez has been roped in to bolster the team's attack.

While the future of Vazquez remains uncertain, a few reports have suggested a potential return to Spain, where he had spent the majority of his career prior to his move to India.

Carlos Martinez and Noah Sadaoui will look to step up following Alvaro Vazquez’s departure

FC Goa have started their new season in a strong fashion, qualifying for the Durand Cup quarterfinals with two victories and a draw. Noah Sadaoui, who scored nine goals last season, has carried forward his momentum, showcasing stellar performances, including a hat-trick against Shillong Lajong FC.

New addition Carlos Martinez has also started his stint with the club well, contributing two goals and one assist thus far. Marquez will place his trust in these two overseas strikers to spearhead the team's attack, particularly in light of Alvaro Vazquez and Iker Guarrotxena's departures.

In addition to this, Marquez will also want to see his Indian players - Brandon Fernandes and Udanta Singh - elevate their game and improve their precision in front of the goal.