For the first time in 24 matches, NorthEast United FC carved out an away win in the Indian Super League (ISL), when they beat FC Goa 0-2 in Fatorda, Goa on Wednesday.

A penalty from Tomi Juric and an own goal from Goa center-back Odei Onaindia handed the three points on a platter to NorthEast, who will go back home with big smiles on their faces.

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali knew how hard it was to overcome his compatriot Manolo Marquez in his own lair, and he told his team, in no uncertain terms, to not fall prey to complacency.

The penalty Juric converted in the 69th minute came after it appeared that Goa right-back Seriton Fernandes had tugged at the former's shirt while pushing him to the floor inside the box.

Eleven minutes later, Buanthanglun Samte sent in a ball from the left corner, which Spanish forward Nestor Albiach attacked by rising over Goa left-back Jay Gupta.

Albiach managed to get something on the ball before it brushed off Onaindia's triceps to get diverted a tad and head past goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. After this moment, the game seemed to be sealed and delivered to the Highlanders.

Goa's attackers gave it their all in the second half

Expand Tweet

Neither team could penetrate the other's defence in the first half, and for large periods of time, it appeared as if the game would end up as a drawn encounter.

Goa's attackers Boris Singh, Brandon Fernandes and Carlos Martinez gave it their all whenever they had the ball at their feet, along with substitutes Udanta Singh and Noah Sadaoui, who left no stone unturned when their time to shine came.

However, the Highlanders appeared to be determined to pick up all the points on offer and thwarted most of the chances that the Gaurs created.

Deep into the second half, a couple of decisions went in the Highlanders' favour when a push from behind by Samte and a ball that brushed past Dinesh Singh's outstretched arms were not deemed to be penalties by referee Jamal Mohamed.

The Gaurs now play Kerala Blasters in Kochi this Sunday, and will have to overturn the two consecutive losses at home to continue challenging for the league title. NorthEast have a bit of a break before they visit Hyderabad to take on the Nawabs on March 4.