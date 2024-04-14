FC Goa crush ten-man Chennaiyin FC; climb to second place in the ISL 2023-24 standings

FC Goa came from behind to clinch a rather comfortable 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, April 14.

Chennaiyin opened the scoring through Rahim Ali (13') but suffered significant setbacks within the span of two minutes, as Borja Herrera (33') equalized and Sachu Siby received a red card (35') around the half-hour mark.

Following that, it was relatively smooth sailing for Goa, with Carlos Martinez (38' [P], 72') netting a brace and Brandon Fernandes (45+3') also finding the net to secure all three points.

With their playoff place secured, Owen Coyle hinted at changes for this game, and he followed through on his word. The likes of Rafael Crivellaro, Jordan Murray, and Farukh Chaudhary were rested, while 22-year-old striker Irfan Yadwad made his first start in the ISL. Similarly, Manolo Marquez opted to rest his key defender, Odei Onaindia for FC Goa, but fielded a strong attacking lineup with a place in the top two on the line.

Both teams started the game scrappily, but Chennaiyin took the lead. FC Goa were at fault for conceding possession, and Ninthoi Meetei capitalized on it, setting up Rahim Ali, whose powerful shot beat Dheeraj Singh at the near post.

Buoyed by the goal, CFC created several problems for the hosts, with their high-intensity approach forcing turnovers. Both Irfan Yadwad and Ali came close to doubling the lead, but the post denied Yadwad, while Carl McHugh made a crucial block to deny Ali’s effort.

However, just after the drinks break, Chennaiyin switched off, allowing the Gaurs to level the proceedings. Seriton Fernandes found himself unmarked, with Martinez spotting his run before threading an inch-perfect pass. He then found Herrera, who had a simple tap-in.

Things immediately went from bad to worse for Chennaiyin, as Sachu Siby was sent off for tripping Boris Singh in the penalty area. Marintez stepped up to take the penalty, which was initially saved by Samik Mitra. However, he was asked to retake the penalty as the keeper encroached off his line and, from the subsequent spot-kick, the Spaniard made no mistake in handing his side the lead.

Goa had a two-goal cushion heading into the halftime break when Noah Sadaoui broke free and set up Fernandes, who found himself in the right place at the right time to beat Mitra in goal. After a challenging start to the game, the hosts regained composure and effectively put the game to bed in the first forty-five minutes.

In the second half, Goa slowed down their tempo but maintained complete control of the game. Despite Chennaiyin’s resolute efforts at the back, the Guars managed to secure a fourth goal with twenty minutes remaining in regulation time. Substitute Udanta Singh’s cut-back found Martinez, who scored his second of the night to seal a comfortable win.

FC Goa pile pressure on Mohun Bagan SG in the race for second place

FC Goa faced early pressure in the game, especially after Ali opened the scoring, but they showed their experience after Siby’s red card. The emphatic victory propelled them to second place in the table with 45 points.

Tomorrow’s match between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC could determine not only the title but also who finishes second between Bagan and Goa. Both teams are currently tied on points, each with one win in their head-to-head matches. However, Goa scored four goals during their victory compared to Mohun Bagan’s one, giving them the opportunity to secure second place if Mumbai defeat the Mariners.

Nevertheless, Manolo Marquez’s men, following a mid-season slump, have bounced back at the right moment, winning five out of their last six games. This momentum will be crucial as they enter the knockout stage, where they could potentially face Chennaiyin FC in the playoff round.

For Chennaiyin, after securing a playoff berth, they suffered their first defeat in a month. Owen Coyle will be disappointed with the result, but he knows the crucial part of the season awaits them next week in the playoffs.