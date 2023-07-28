FC Goa favorites to sign Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Carl McHugh - Reports

After defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant decided to mutually part ways with Carl McHugh, FC Goa have become currently the favorite to sign the defensive midfielder, according to TOI.

Although the Irish international had a contract till 2024 with MBSG, both parties have decided to go separate ways for the best of their interests. McHugh had generated a lot of interest from ISL clubs, while Mohun Bagan too are rife with central midfielders.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers #FCGoa #MBSG



timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/goa/mchug… FC Goa have emerged as the overwhelming favourites to sign Carl McHugh after the defensive midfielder mutually parted ways with Indian Super League (ISL) winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant

If the deal goes through, McHugh will be the fifth foreign signing of the season for the Gaurs. Former Hyderabad FC defender Odei Onaindia, Spanish forward Carlos Martinez, creative midfielder Victor Rodriguez, and Australian midfielder Paulo Retre have also joined the club.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the Mariners will be eyeing a foreign defender to replace McHugh. They are yearning to strengthen their defense while relying on domestic midfield options like Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Lalrinliana Hnamte, and Sahal Abdul Samad.

The Green and Maroon Brigade have already made a few headlines during this transfer window, bringing in the likes of Australian striker Jason Cummings and Albanian marksman Armando Sadiku.

What will Carl McHugh add to FC Goa's squad?

Carl McHugh, 30, is an established campaigner in the ISL. During his four years in Kolkata, he has already become a two-time champion and showcased his solidity and composure in the middle.

McHugh made 66 appearances in the ISL and had four goals and three assists during that period. He was not just a defensive midfielder, but had the temperament to slot into the center-back spot if need be. FC Goa can utilize his versatility in the upcoming season.

According to the TOI report, Manolo Marquez was looking for someone similar to McHugh's profile and if they do get their man, it could set them up perfectly for the upcoming season.