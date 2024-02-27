FC Goa file complaint against Mumbai City FC after analyst caught recording training session 

FC Goa have notified the Indian Super League organizers about an alleged incident involving a Mumbai City FC analyst recording the Gaurs’ training session ahead of their clash against the Islanders on Wednesday, February 28.

As per reports from Khel Now, an official complaint has been filed with the organizers of the league regarding the incident.

“Mumbai City FC had sent spies to our Matchday-1 training session in Mumbai. A member of MCFC was seen recording our training session and then got caught by us. We have filed a complaint with the league organizers.” a source from FC Goa revealed to Khel Now.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez also expressed his discontent during the pre-match press conference when questioned about the team’s injury concerns.

"Ask the photographer who was recording our training session. The photographer from Mumbai City FC. Check with Mumbai if he is training or not," Marquez said.

Such incidents are not uncommon in the football world. Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa admitted to sending a club employee to the Derby Country training ground prior to the match between the two teams in 2019.

Interestingly, Mumbai City’s head coach Petr Kratky was present during FC Goa’s encounter with Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, February 25. The Gaurs held a comfortable two-goal lead in the first half but were beaten by the Blasters in the second period, with the game ending 4-2.

FC Goa face Mumbai City FC in a crucial clash at the Mumbai Football Arena

The two teams are vying for the top honors in the country but will come into the match in contrasting forms. Mumbai City faced challenges after Des Buckingham’s departure but have reversed their fortunes under Petr Kratky’s leadership since the beginning of 2024.

Following three consecutive victories against East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC, the Islanders currently sit in second place in the table, with only one point separating them from leaders Odisha FC, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, FC Goa, after enjoying a 12-game unbeaten streak, enter this clash on the back of three consecutive defeats, which have hampered their title aspirations.

These recent results have seen them drop to fifth in the standings but only four points separate them from Odisha. A victory would push them back into contention for the title race alongside the likes of Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mohun Bagan SG, and Mumbai City.

Consequently, both teams will be aiming to get one over the other and solidify their position in the race for the Shield.