FC Goa goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh extends his contract with the club: Reports

FC Goa goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh has agreed to extend his contract with the club, according to 90nd Stoppage. The 26-year-old joined them from Odisha FC in June 2022. Apart from his stints with the Gaurs and the Kalinga Warriors, Arsheep has also represented Minerva Academy (Minerva Punjab) FC and United Punjab FC in his career so far.

He served as Goa's first-choice goalkeeper during the 2023-24 ISL featuring in the first 15 matches of the season for his side in which he produced seven clean sheets. Arsdeep Singh was later replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the line-up for the rest of the games in the tenth edition of the ISL. Notably, custodian Dheeraj Singh who featured in 16 matches across all competitions last season left the club upon the expiry of his contract on May 31, 2024.

Trending

Apart from Dheeraj, there are four major departures at Goa as captain Brandon Fernandes, Victor Rodriguez and the top-two goal scorers of last ISL season Noah Sadaoui and Carlos Martinez have exited upon their contract expiry.

A heartbreaking semifinal exit in the 2023-24 ISL for FC Goa

FC Goa finished the league stages of the 2023-24 ISL in the third spot only behind Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC having secured 45 points from 22 matches. In the playoff knockout clash, they met two-time ISL Cup Trophy winners Chennaiyin FC at home. The result went in their favor at Fatorda as they inflicted a 2-1 loss on the Marina Machans thereby qualifying for the semi-finals.

Despite a 2-0 lead in the home leg until the 90th minute, Manolo Marquez's men conceded the advantage losing the encounter 3-2 as Mumbai City FC scored three goals in quick succession. A comfortable 2-0 victory for the Islanders at the Mumbai Football Arena in the return fixture ensured the 2019-20 ISL Shield Winners' campaign came to a disappointing end.