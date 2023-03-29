FC Goa interested in signing Lalthanmawia Renthlei from Aizawl FC

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa are interested in signing Indian winger Lalthanmawia Renthlei from Aizawl FC, Sportskeeda has reliably learned.

The 20-year-old was a mainstay in the I-League club's 2022-23 campaign, playing 20 matches and scoring three goals. The explosive winger also registered five assists.

The Mizoram-born is contracted to Aizawl until May 2024 but the Gaurs are eager to secure his signature ahead of the upcoming footballing season, a source close to the proceedings informed Sportskeeda.

Although the deal is yet to be made official, the Goan club might accelerate the negotiations to tie down the player, given the growing interest in the young talent after his tremendous season.

Lalthanmawia is a tricky customer out wide and also has a knack for belting in stunning free-kicks. Given FC Goa's ability to nurture young talent, he can thrive at the club and establish himself as a prospect in the ISL next season.

FC Goa flirting with a coaching change and what it means for the club

The Gaurs had another underwhelming season in the Indian Super League under new head coach Carlos Pena.

The appointment of the former left-back was expected to revive and rejuvenate the club. Despite some spells of intricate, free-flowing football, the club suffered from massive inconsistency and ended the season in the seventh spot.

Even in their last league match, FC Goa had the opportunity to secure a playoff berth but ended up squandering the chance.

If reports are to be believed, then the Goan club is on the hunt for a new head coach, ideally after the Super Cup 2023. Manolo Marquez, the man who built an empire at Hyderabad FC, has already parted ways with the Nizams and is leading the race for the top job at FC Goa.

Given his style of play, ability to mold youngsters, and abundance of experience, the Spanish tactician might just be the perfect signing for the Gaurs.

