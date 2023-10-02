FC Goa kick-off ISL 2023-24 campaign with hard-fought victory over Punjab FC

Despite an underwhelming showing, FC Goa registered a gritty 1-0 victory against newcomers Punjab FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Monday, October 2. The Gaurs created plenty of opportunities but ultimately the 17th-minute strike from Carlos Martinez ended up being the differentiator between the two sides.

In the build-up to the clash, all the eyes were on how the Gaurs would shape up for the first time this season. Manolo Marquez fielded a full-strength lineup with Carlos Martinez leading the attacking line, and Noah Sadoui slotting behind in the free role. Meanwhile, Sandesh Jhingan, who was returning from India's Asian Games campaign, paired up alongside Odei Onaindia in the backline.

For Punjab, there was just a single alteration with Krishnananda Singh replacing Prasanth K. Right from the initial stages of the night, the Gaurs dominated the possession, as we come to expect from Marquez's sides. Noah had an early opportunity in the seventh minute itself, however, he failed to keep his effort on target.

But, exactly 10 minutes later, an intricate one-two between Carl McHugh and Raynier Fernandes carved open the opposition defense while the latter set Carlos Martinez through on goal.

Expand Tweet

The Spanish forward, who hadn't touched the ball much prior, created a shooting angle with an exquisite first touch before toe-poking the ball past Kiran Limbu between the PFC posts. FC Goa had drawn first blood, but they didn't run away with the tie like many would've expected.

Punjab had a penalty shout denied minutes later after conceding the goal after Brandon Fernandes's outstretched leg brought down Juan Mera inside the penalty area. The kryptonite for the Shers was mostly their own clumsy passing and touches. Melroy Assisi gave away possession in the 23rd minute, allowing Noah Sadaoui through on goal, but the Moroccan's attempt thumps into the side netting.

After the water break, the Shers had an opportunity of their own when Juan Mera made a curling attempt from the right flank. Arshdeep Singh was quick to punch away the effort but couldn't parry it away from danger. After a melee from players of both parties, McHugh stepped in with a crucial clearance.

As the minutes rolled by, the rustiness of the Gaurs started became evident and Punjab had a fair few chances to alter the scoreline. Sending the Goa players into the dressing room with a fuming Manolo Marquez, the referee blew the half-time whistle.

Frustration, controversial calls, and half-chances define second half between FC Goa and Punjab FC

After the break, both teams were still testing the waters but the half-time speech from their head coach had seemingly spurred on FC Goa to push ahead. But it wasn't significant enough for the Gaurs to double the lead, and Punjab continued to chip away and create a few half chances to crawl back into the clash.

Staikos Vergetis opted for a couple of changes in the hope of an alteration in the scoreline. Dimitris Chatziisaias and Prasanth K came on for Ashish Pradhan and surprisingly Juan Mera. Right away the substitutions had seemingly worked when Prasanth curling cross was parried away by Arshdeep into the path of Luka Majcen.

The Slovenian talisman calmly tucked it home but the referee deemed Majcen to be offside. The replays, however, showed otherwise and Punjab had all the right to feel hard done by.

Expand Tweet

More substitutions followed from both sides, and heads were slowly dropping for the Punjab outfit. Victor Rodriguez, who came on for Carlos Martinez, was an absolute livewire on the pitch and had a few cracks from outside the box. But Kiran Limbu justified the choice of opting for him, with some crucial saves.

After braving the nervous final minutes, Goa came away with the crucial three points. The Gaurs will next face Odisha FC while the Shers will square off against NorthEast United FC. Without a single point on board, Punjab will be hoping to open their account in the upcoming encounter.