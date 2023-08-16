FC Goa move closer to securing quarter-final berth with dominant win over Downtown Heroes FC | 2023 Durand Cup

FC Goa clinched a commanding 2-0 victory over I-League 2 side Downtown Heroes FC in the 2023 Durand Cup on Wednesday. Goals from Muhammed Nemil, Carlos Martinez, and Devendra Murgaonkar secured the three points, bringing the Gaurs a step closer to the quarter-finals.

FC Goa made several changes to the starting lineup from their game against NorthEast United FC. Despite the changes, they started on the front foot, with their first clear-cut chance of the game arriving as early as the sixth minute.

Following a brilliant move in midfield, Noah Sadoaui teed up Muhammed Nemil, whose effort from close range sailed over the crossbar. Nevertheless, Nemil's perseverance paid off, and he ultimately reaped the rewards for his determination when FC Goa took the lead in the 18th minute.

A clever back-heel from Carlos Martinez found the 21-year-old, whose powerful shot from outside the box nestled into the back of the net, leaving the Downtown goalkeeper stunned.

Martinez had an opportunity to score his second goal in the Durand Cup, yet this time, goalkeeper Imran was on his toes and effectively parried away the long-range attempt.

Nevertheless, the Spanish forward swiftly found his way onto the scoresheet, increasing FC Goa's advantage in the first half. In yet another free-flowing move, Udanta Singh's delivery from the right side found Martinez, who steered his header beyond Imran.

Imran, 17, was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers, as he kept Downtown Heroes in the game with vital saves from Sadaoui and Udanta Singh’s efforts towards the latter part of the half.

FC Goa were in the command as the half ended with a scoreline of 2-0. The ISL side registered seven shots on target, while Downtown Heroes had no shots.

FC Goa secure three points despite late pressure from Downtown Heroes FC

The Gaurs started the second half with a similar intensity to the first. Noah Sadaoui continued to pose problems for Downtown Heroes, with his trickery and pace in the wide areas. He came close to scoring his first goal of the game, but his free-kick just missed the target.

Despite FC Goa dominating possession, the Srinagar-based club began growing into the game once their opponents took their foot off the gas. Around the hour mark, Imad’s cut-back from the right flank found Hafiz near the edge of the box, but his effort hit the side-netting, much to the relief of goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

The Gaurs introduced several changes in the final quarter of the game, which limited their attacking potential. Downtown took this opportunity to showcase their ability, but they struggled to create openings, with Tiwari remaining untested in goal.

With just seconds remaining on the clock, Devendra Murgaonkar completed the rout with a well-taken goal, which crucially increased FC Goa's goal difference in their battle to secure the top spot against NorthEast United FC

The new-look FC Goa side eventually secured a comfortable 3-0 victory, a result that firmly positions them to qualify for the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Downtown Heroes FC, having suffered two defeats, find themselves practically eliminated from the Durand Cup.