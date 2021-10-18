FC Goa name developmental squad for Goa Pro League

FC Goa have named a 22-member squad from the developmental team for the upcoming Goa Pro League.

Deggie Cardozo will again be in charge of the young FC Goa team, which begins its campaign on October 19 against Velsao SCC.

The FC Goa squad features a total of four players promoted from the U-18 team - Versly Paes, Aditya Salgaonkar, Jovial Dias and Mevan Dias.

The Gaurs will also include new signings Kunal Kundaikar and Manushawn Fernandes. Kundaikar was part of Sporting’s title-winning squad from last season whilst Manushawn caught the attention with his performances for Youth Club of Manora.

The FC Goa developmental team has played a big part in the club's success in recent years. The last few seasons have seen a number of youngsters like Princeton Rebello, Saviour Gama and Leander D’Cunha using the Goa Pro League and the developmental team to make a mark on the national stage.

FC Goa's victorious Durand Cup campaign also saw three of last season’s developmental team players - Papuia, Hrithik Tiwari and Christy Davis - play major roles in the triumph.

Deggie Cardozo hopes to continue the winning streak and create a path for youngsters to grow. In a club statement, he said:

“There is a clear path to the senior team and that serves as the main motivation for each of the players. And, that needs to be the case everywhere in the country if footballing standards are to improve.”

FC Goa squad for Goa Pro League

Goalkeepers: Hansel Coelho, Viddhesh Bhonsle.

Defenders: Deeshank Kunkalikar, Rayan Menezes, Lesley Rebello, Versley Paes, Manushawn Fernandes, Kunal Kundaikar, Aditya Salgaonkar.

Midfielders: Malsawmtluanga, Brison Fernandes, Lalremruata HP, Jovial Dias, Delton Colaco, Jordan Borges, Flan Gomes, Velroy Fernandes, Ivon Costa.

Forwards: Vasim Inamdar, Mevan Dias, Salgeo Dias, Britto Pereira

