FC Goa and NorthEast United FC share spoils in a thrilling spectacle | 2023 Durand Cup

FC Goa and NorthEast United FC played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. While the Gaurs had the better chances, the Highlanders capitalized on their opponents’ errors in both halves.

In the initial stages, FC Goa dominated possession, but NorthEast United looked dangerous on the break. Their persistence bore fruit in the 24th minute due to a significant blunder by goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh.

Manvir Singh's pressure led to an error by the goalkeeper, with the ball deflecting off the striker and finding its way into the net. Just two minutes after the goal, Romain Phillipatouex came close to doubling the lead with a lofted header, though it ultimately sailed over the crossbar.

However, the most notable chance of the half materialized for FC Goa's newly signed forward, Carlos Martinez. An improvised back-heel from Victor Rodriguez found Martinez, but much to everyone's surprise, his attempt from close range failed to find the target.

The Spanish striker had another chance to level the proceedings, but he was once again guilty of missing from close range.

NorthEast United’s clearance from a set piece landed right in Martinez's path, yet his attempt was brilliantly blocked at the goal line.

However, with just seconds remaining in the half, Rowllin Borges scored an exceptional volley from a corner situation, which leveled the proceedings. The 45 minutes were entertaining and undoubtedly balanced, as both teams managed two shots on target each, along with numerous half chances to score.

FC Goa claw back in the second half but forced to settle for a point

Despite conceding late in the first half and losing momentum, NorthEast United FC managed to find the net merely six minutes into the second half. FC Goa's series of mistakes continued, but this time, it came from the seasoned Sandesh Jhingan.

Manvir's well-struck low cross was spectacularly directed into his own net by Jhingan, an unfortunate clearance that will leave him disappointed.

The Gaurs continued to push forward and committed men forward with the hopes of finding an equalizer. Manolo Marquez brought in their talisman Noah Sadaoui around the hour mark to inject pace and trickery on the wings. However, luck was not favoring them, as the Highlanders were strong defensively and limited the gaps in midfield.

However, their persistent pressure paid dividends with only 10 minutes remaining. Once more, Sadaoui was instrumental, causing problems from the left flank. He skillfully evaded one defender before being cynically fouled inside the penalty box. Noah assumed the responsibility and successfully converted the penalty, setting the stage for an exhilarating last ten minutes.

FC Goa took control of the game and began carving open NorthEast United’s defense. Nonetheless, goalkeeper Mirshad Michu stepped up with two crucial saves in the closing stages to keep the scores level. These pivotal saves had a profound impact on the outcome, as the game concluded in a 2-2 deadlock.