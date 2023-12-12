FC Goa's Raynier Fernandes to miss brother's wedding owing to clash with Mumbai City FC | Indian Super League 2023-34

FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes will have to make one of the biggest sacrifices of his life when he steps onto the pitch on Tuesday to take on Mumbai City FC in Fatorda.

Raynier's brother, Royston, is getting married on the same day in Mumbai and the former, quite naturally, will be unable to make it to the wedding. The siblings are extremely close to each other, and this is what makes it so difficult for Raynier.

Raynier Fernandes spoke of what this sacrifice means to him to The Times of India ahead of the game.

"It's a very big day for my brother and I wanted to be there with my family, by his side. My brother is very close to me. He has been with me all through and supported me," Raynier said.

"He's given me all that I have asked of him, but obviously, at such times, even if you want to be there, it's not in your hands," he added. "The club needs me here. It's a very big game and I want to play. In professional football, you have to make sacrifices to reach a goal, have a good career."

"The game (against Mumbai City) is about us" - Raynier Fernandes

Raynier Fernandes also talked about the atmosphere in the FC Goa dressing room and what drives his team to give their best on an everyday basis.

FC Goa are ranked at the top of the league table at the moment and will want to continue on their unbeaten run of form. However, Mumbai City, Fernandes' former club, will want to stop this juggernaut and showcase their mettle on Tuesday.

“The most important thing for us is the training sessions. The mentality, the plan what the management and the coaching staff set for the players is really good for the team and the players are doing well,” the midfielder said.

"The game is about us," Raynier Fernandes continued. "The more we do what we have planned for, we will get the result that we want. Our results so far give us the confidence to go in our next game and the games in the future.

“We have to look at every game as a new task. We have to take one game at a time and that's how we will get results."