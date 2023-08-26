FC Goa secured a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 Durand Cup with a resounding 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC on Saturday (August 26). The Marina Machans took the lead, but goals from Carl McHugh, Carlos Martinez, Noah Sadoui, and Victor Rodriguez sealed a convincing victory.

The two teams have made several changes from last season, and it was evident in the early stages, as they grappled for control. However, it was the Marina Machans who took an important lead in the fifth minute. Akash Sangwan's corner found Bikash Yumnam, who scored a commanding header, propelling his team into the lead.

It was certainly a frantic start to the game, with the Gaurs coming very close to level the proceedings just four minutes after the opening goal.

Noah Sadaoui showcased his usual box of tricks, which completely deceived his full-back. His left-footed cross found an unmarked Carlos Martinez, but the forward’s header struck the post and veered off course.

FC Goa started asserting their dominance by exploiting the central areas of the field. The Marina Machans made some crucial last-ditch blocks and effective clearances, preserving their lead in the first quarter of the match.

The Gaurs' unrelenting pressure finally paid dividends as they equalized around the half-hour mark. A precise cross from Udanta Singh found Sadaoui, who set up debutant Carl McHugh inside the penalty box. The midfielder was in the right place at the right time to score his first goal for the club.

Chennaiyin’s backline struggled to defend the dynamic movements of FC Goa’s forwards and their woes continued when Goa secured their second goal. Martinez, who was guilty of missing chances early in the game, wriggled past Sangwan before remarkably lobbing the ball into the back of the net.

The Gaurs were in complete control despite the slender lead at the end of the first half. FC Goa had 62 percent possession, taking a total of five shots, in contrast to CFC's three shots.

FC Goa score late goals to complete the rout against Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC made a few changes at half-time, hoping to improve their performance. While they bettered their intensity in attack, FC Goa were largely in control of the proceedings.

The Marina Machans began growing into the game in the final quarter of the game, with Vincy Barretto’s pace posing problems for their opponents. They relied on set pieces to engineer opportunities once again. Jordan Murray's attempt was impressively deflected over the crossbar by Dheeraj Singh, who was tested for the first time in the game.

After a strong spell of pressure from Owen Coyle’s side, the Gaurs slowed down the tempo, while also creating half-chances on the counter-attack. They ultimately put the game to bed with two goals in stoppage time – the first courtesy of Sadaoui and the latter via substitute Victor Rodriguez – solidifying a commanding 4-1 triumph.

Remaining unbeaten in the competition, FC Goa is poised for a challenging encounter in the semi-finals, as either Mohun Bagan Super Giant or Mumbai City FC awaits them in a competitive showdown.