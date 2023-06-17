FC Goa set to sign 36-year-old Spanish striker Carlos Martinez - Reports

FC Goa have secured the services of Spanish striker Carlos Martinez Rodriguez, as per the Times of India.

Popularly known as 'Carlitos', Martinez last played for Segunda division club FC Andorra, where he had an admirable season, scoring nine goals in 35 games. Overall, he netted a total of 35 goals in over 100 appearances over a span of three years for the Spanish side.

The 36-year-old started his career at the prestigious La Masia Academy before representing a number of lower-league clubs in Barcelona. He signed for UD Olot in 2012, where he had the best spell of his career, scoring 57 goals in three seasons.

Martinez then represented Villareal B and continued his fine form for another two years. However, his fortunes took a dip after he joined the Japanese team Tokyo Verdy, as he struggled to make a mark in his solitary campaign in Asia.

Subsequently, Carlos Martinez went on to represent La Liga 2 clubs Hercules and FC Andorra before setting his sights on India, where he will soon join FC Goa under the guidance of Manolo Marquez.

Renowned for his lethal left foot, Carlos Martinez can consistently find the back of the net. His exceptional movement in the penalty box showcases his goal-scoring ability, while his robust physicality enables him to excel as a target man—a quality highly valued by Marquez. It will, however, be interesting to witness how he adapts to the Indian Super League’s demands.

Is the arrival of Carlos Martinez the end of Alvaro Vazquez's FC Goa career?

FC Goa acquired Alvaro Vazquez from Kerala Blasters FC at the start of the 2022-23 season. The Spanish forward showed immense potential under Ivan Vukomanovic during the 2021-22 campaign, as he scored eight goals and led his side to the finals of the competition.

With FC Goa known for their possession-based style and consistent ability to create scoring opportunities, there was widespread anticipation that Vazquez would seamlessly replicate his impressive form. However, the 32-year-old fell short of meeting those expectations, ultimately falling out of favor with head coach Carlos Pena.

Following a mere seven starts and a solitary goal, reports are indicating that his departure is imminent, considering the potential arrival of Carlos Martinez. Despite his underwhelming performances for the Gaurs, several ISL clubs may express interest in acquiring his services.

Meanwhile, FC Goa has already secured the signatures of multiple players, notable among them being Udanta Singh, Raynier Fernandes, and Rowllin Borges. Furthermore, reports suggest that Bengaluru FC’s Sandesh Jhingan and Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh will also join the club ahead of the pre-season.

Poll : 0 votes