FC Goa sign left-back Aakash Sangwan from Chennaiyin FC for upcoming ISL season - Reports

Days after their ISL 2023-24 campaign came to a premature end, FC Goa have already started pulling strings to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season. According to reports, the Gaurs have secured the services of left-back Aakash Sagwan from Chennaiyin FC on a three-year contract.

The Manolo Marquez-coached outfit had Jay Gupta slotting into the full-back role for the majority of the ISL 2023-24 season but the 22-year-old is naturally a central defender.

Hence, Goa were in the market for Sangwan's signature even before the start of the ongoing season. But the Marina Machans were reluctant to let go of the services of their first-choice left-back.

Now, the Gaurs have finally managed to finalize the deal as reported by the Times of India. Goa reportedly inquired about the availability of the player even in the winter transfer window. But Chennaiyin underlined the player would only move after seeing out his contract, which ends in May 2024.

Aakash Sangwan has been one of the consistent performers for Chennaiyin FC over the last two seasons

FC Goa's interest in Aakash Sangwan is justified, as the 28-year-old has been one of the more consistent performers in an otherwise inconsistent Chennaiyin outfit. In the 2022-23 season, the full-back made 19 appearances in the league while winning 28 tackles and 86 duels.

However, what really made onlookers sit up and notice was the quality of his crosses and attacking acumen. He came away with five assists in the previous season but has two goals in the ongoing season. Under Manolo Marquez, Sangwan is only expected to improve his tactical discipline and technical quality.

Hence, this could be a major signing for the Gaurs who are aiming to pose a sterner challenge for the ISL League Shield and title in the upcoming season. It remains to be seen how the inclusion of Aakash will affect Jay Gupta's minutes or even his positioning on the pitch.