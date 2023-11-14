FC Goa turned down opportunity to sign Arsenal legend Santi Cazorla - Reports

Silky-smooth pirouette, elite ball control, the vision of an eagle, and dexterity in caressing the leather with both feet, Santi Cazorla had it all. If not for the golden troika - Xavi, Andres Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets - Cazorla might have garnered a lot more limelight.

A new report revealed that there was a possibility of the 38-year-old gracing the Indian Super League (ISL) recently. According to the Times of India journalist, Marcus Mergulhao, FC Goa were informed about the possibility of signing the Arsenal legend ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season.

Cazorla had decided to move away from Qatari club Al-Sadd SC in the summer and was looking for a new challenge. However, his 750,000 USD gross wage demands ultimately prevented the Gaurs from landing the Spanish maestro.

Expand Tweet

The Spanish midfielder later joined his boyhood team Real Oviedo, who are currently playing in La Liga 2. He has made 13 appearances for the club so far this season, scoring three goals and assisting once.

How have FC Goa been performing in the ISL this season?

Despite passing on the opportunity to sign Santi Cazorla, FC Goa have been doing alright in ISL 2023-24. Or to phrase it better, the Manolo Marquez-led side has been off to a flying start and are sitting pretty at the top of the pile with 15 points from five matches.

The Gaurs have only dropped points against Bengaluru FC this season and are still unbeaten in the league. It's not just the results but the team also looks to be in good shape and have operated as a cohesive unit throughout.

While Carlos Martinez has been leading the line, Victor Rodriguez has provided an undeniable flair in attack as the creative midfielder. Noah Sadaoui has been impactful whenever on the pitch.

However, the surprise package of not just FC Goa but the whole ISL has been Jay Gupta, who has been in blistering form since the start of the season. The left-back has already registered a goal and an assist, but more importantly, has looked like the complete package.