Chennaiyin FC overcame FC Goa by a 2-1 scoreline in a pulsating encounter at the Fatorda Stadium on Thursday, February 16.

The Marina Machans took the lead just 10 minutes into the game, courtesy of Kwame Karikari. Edu Bedia had his pocket picked in midfield, following which Julius Ducker threaded a through ball to Vincy Barretto, whose cut-back found Karikari in the six-yard box.

The hosts grew into the game as they looked to find Noah Sadaoui’s runs on the left flank. Brandon Fernandes came close to equalizing for FC Goa through a long-range free-kick, but his attempt was parried away by Samik Mitra.

The Gaurs had a period of sustained pressure near the end of the half, as well as a few more chances to score via set-pieces, but failed to capitalize on them. They dominated possession and were progressive with the ball, but Carlos Pena’s men were predictable, often looking for Sadaoui in wide areas.

CFC, meanwhile, defended well, settling in a 4-5-1 shape out of possession and blocking the central areas, while constantly slowing the tempo of the game. The first half ended with Marina Machans leading with Fatorda silenced throughout the half.

Chennaiyin FC sink FC Goa’s playoff hopes

Pena responded with a couple of attacking changes after the break and it certainly paid off. They upped their intensity and eventually scored through Sadaoui. Bedia’s stunning cross-field pass found the Moroccan, who controlled the ball calmly and slotted it past a helpless Mitra to level the scores.

The visitors simply had no answers going forward as the Gaurs piled on the pressure and looked threatening every time they had the ball. However, Marina Machans defended in numbers and restricted their opponents when they committed men forward.

But the game witnessed a twist when Bedia’s attempted back pass went straight to Anirudh Thapa, with the midfielder drawing a foul from the onrushing FC Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh. The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation and Karikari converted the penalty to help his team take the lead again.

CFC’s goal against the run of play stunned the home fans, as FC Goa desperately searched for the equalizer. But Thomas Brdaric’s side held their nerve and ultimately secured all three points. The German tactician will be content with the performance, especially due to the desire and grit they showed despite having nothing to play for.

Pena, on the other end, will be disappointed with the result, but more importantly, with the fact that their playoff hopes are not in their hands. Odisha FC can now leapfrog them to sixth and two victories will guarantee a top-six finish.

