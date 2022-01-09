FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

FC Goa picked up a slender 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in Match 53 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Jorge Ortiz scored the only goal of the game with less than 10 minutes left on the clock.

FC Goa began the game as expected, with a consistent spell of possession as they looked to get all their players slowly involved. But it was Chennaiyin FC who got the first half-chance of the game.

A good first-time pass from Vladimir Koman found Anirudh Thapa, who passed it forward to Mirlan Murzaev. The forward's control was good but he skied his attempt well over after avoiding Nerijus Valskis' good run into the box on his right.

The Gaurs then looked to wrestle control back, while the Marina Machans looked to hit them on the counter. Chennaiyin FC's primary issue was the understandable lack of chemistry between Valskis and Murzaev upfront, with the duo playing together for the first time.

FC Goa then had an opening when some neat interplay near the box allowed Edu Bedia to slip in Jorge Ortiz. Ortiz looked to slide his finish past Debjit Majumder but the Marina Machans goalkeeper bravely rushed out to deny him.

They had another fantastic chance in the 35th minute when a good corner from Bedia was met with a header by Anwar Ali. But the youngster's header deflected off Valskis to go wide of the post with Majumder rooted to his spot.

FC Goa almost scored three minutes later when Glan Martins fired a speculative effort from distance. Majumder palmed it out but it fell at the feet of Ortiz, who fired into the side netting under pressure from Mohammad Sajid.

The Spaniard had another chance in injury time when Alberto Noguera slipped him through. Ortiz was marshaled wide by the Chennaiyin FC defense, but fired a near-post effort that was palmed out for a corner by Majumder.

The Marina Machans goalkeeper almost made a blunder from the resulting set-piece when he palmed it straight to Noguera. He then squared it for Aiban Dohling, who disappointingly ballooned it over the Chennaiyin FC goal from close range.

That was the last of the action in an entertaining first half as this ISL contest remained goalless at the break.

FC Goa battle for vital win as Chennaiyin FC waste chance to move up the ISL 2021-22 table

FC Goa started the second half with similar energy and almost scored inside the first five minutes. A curving corner from Bedia missed everybody in the box before coming back off the post.

The Gaurs then continued to dominate possession with Bozidar Bandovic's side happy to wait for a chance on the counter. However, one of Valskis and Murzaev often found themselves too deep to support the chance to press forward for Chennaiyin FC when needed.

Murzaev then received the Marina Machans' first real chance of the game after more than 70 minutes. A good advantage by the referee saw substitute Lukasz Gikiewicz run through the vacant FC Goa midfield before sending a pass to Murzev on the left.

The forward took a couple of touches before firing a shot through a number of defenders that was beaten away well by Naveen Kumar. Lallianzuala Chhangte picked up the rebound but his cross was straight into the arms of the FC Goa goalkeeper.

That move was the only tangible takeaway for Chennaiyin FC on the night as FC Goa took the lead in the 83rd minute through one of the best goals of this ISL season.

Ortiz received a pass from Airam Cabrera and ran at the Marina Machans defense before firing a shot from outside the box on the left. The shot curled away from a stranded Majumder before dipping to nestle in the net to put the Gaurs ahead.

Chennaiyin FC struggled to create anything of note in response, with a tame stoppage-time header from Gikiewicz the only half-chance. FC Goa, who had 16 shots and five on target, registered a deserved win to move up to eighth place in the ISL table.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, remained sixth after missing an opportunity to move closer to ISL leaders Mumbai City FC.

